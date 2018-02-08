The video will start in 8 Cancel

An off licence has been banned from selling alcohol for a fortnight after its staff were found to be working illegally.

Portlands 24/7, based at 15 and 33 High Street Kensington, had its licence suspended for two weeks by Kensington and Chelsea Council on Thursday (February 1).

It follows a joint police and immigration operation into the shop.

It found staff to be in breach of their immigration status as they did not have the right to work in the UK.

The applications for reviews of the licences were made on behalf of Metropolitan Police.

Further conditions added to the licence by the council sub-committee include:

Employment checks are carried out for all staff prior to them starting work

Right-to-work audits carried out at least annually

Right-to-work documents made available to police, immigration and licensing officials immediately upon request

The council's deputy leader and head of environmental health, Councillor Will Pascall, said: “The vast majority of businesses in Kensington and Chelsea are responsible employers but there are a minority that are not.

I hope this sends a clear message that we expect all our businesses to comply with immigration and employment law.”

Notification of the decision is likely to be made next week. Portlands 24/7 is then entitled to appeal to the magistrates’ court within 21 days of the notification.

If not challenged, the suspension takes effect from when the period of appeal ends.

