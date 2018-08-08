The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ever fancied having your Big Mac served to you on a silver tray? Or slicing into your McNuggets with "diamond" encrusted cutlery? - Well your chance has arrived.

McDonald's is launching the UK's first ever fine-dining branch in Kensington High Street and it sounds almost too good to be true.

Diners hoping to enjoy the VIP experience must reserve a table during a two-day window which opens on Wednesday, August 8.

The restaurant will open its doors to diners on August 15 and the lucky few who manage to nab a table will be welcomed into the velvet-draped restaurant by a string quartet.

Diners will be escorted to their table where they will sit down to eat their meal with "diamond"-encrusted cutlery.

McDonald's is offering the fine-dining experience to celebrate the launch of its new Signature Collection gourmet-style burger range.

Customers will be treated to their choice of a Classic, BBQ or Spicy Signature Burger - served under a silver cloche by white-gloved butlers.

If the Kensington High Street pilot is successful, the luxury McDonald's experience could be rolled out across the UK.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "The Signature Collection was designed for McDonald’s by the Chef's Council. The Council is responsible for food development and flavour and is made up of chefs who have worked in Michelin Star restaurants and cooked for royalty as well as international food specialists."

"Depending on the outcome of the pilot McDonald’s UK may look at rolling out the concept restaurant for special calendar moments with a long-term online booking partner."

To reserve a place at the luxury concept restaurant you should sign-up at: www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/misc/signature.html.