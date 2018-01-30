Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every community has its share of unsung heroes.

These are people who make a difference to the lives of others through their own acts of selflessness and altruism.

Now, Kensington and Chelsea Council wants to hear about these people as it opens nominations for its annual Mayor's Awards.

And this year, following the horrific events at Grenfell Tower, the borough may have more heroes than most.

The Mayoral Award looks for people who have gone the extra mile to help their community or those who live in it.

The deadline for nominations is February 16, with what is expected to be an emotional and poignant awards ceremony held in March.

A council spokesman said: "The Grenfell Tower fire led to many people showing incredible courage, generosity, and community action, with thousands volunteering, helping and donating right across the borough.

"If you know somebody who you think should be nominated for their efforts, we would urge you to get in touch."

Mayor Councillor Marie-Therese Rossi said: “It’s really important for us to recognise and celebrate fellow residents who go out of their way to help our community.

"The awards are a fantastic opportunity to do just that; recognising local heroes who have made an outstanding contribution to the borough.

“We want residents to put forward names of people who they admire. It could be the coach of the local football team, the leader of a community organisation or a charity worker who’s spent years helping our local community."

'Extremely special' honour

There are no strict categories for nominations. The adjudicators are looking for anyone who has provided inspirational leadership in a voluntary or professional capacity, helping to improve the lives of local people.

Last year's Mayor's Awards winner was Rosemary Clover-Brown, who had spent more than 17 years volunteering at Glass Door, a Chelsea-based organisation which operates drop-in and homeless shelters in churches across west London.

Encouraging people to get nominating, she said: "To be given such an award was extremely special to me. I'm sure I speak for those who were also recipients of awards.

“We volunteer because we love what we do but if recognition in this way brings a greater understanding of the needs of others and encourages people to do the same then that is a good thing.”

Nominations forms can be accessed via the K&C website.

The award ceremony will take place at the main council chamber at Kensington Town Hall, Hornton Street, on March 21.

