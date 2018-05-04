The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Conservatives have held on to power in Kensington and Chelsea, in the first local elections since the Grenfell disaster.

Voters flocked to the polls to have their say, with a significantly increased turnout of 39.7 per cent.

They elected some new faces but often to safe blue seats after about half of the sitting Tory councillors stepped aside.

Labour gained just one seat, despite an intensive campaign in wards it would historically have stood only paper candidates.

Previously, the council seats were held by 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.

The election took on particular significance as the first since the Grenfell tragedy.

Eight parties had contested the 50 seats.

The new council will be made up of 36 Conservatives, 13 Labour and one Liberal Democrat, and will be helmed by returning leader Elizabeth Campbell.

The full list of elected councillors is …

Abingdon

Sarah Addenbrooke- CON

Anne Cyron – CON

James Husband – CON

No change

Brompton & Hans Town

Mary Weale – CON

Walaa Idris – CON

Sophia McVeigh – CON

No change

Campden

Catherine Faulks – CON

Robert Freeman – CON

Ian Wason – CON

No change

Courtfield

Janet Evans – CON

Greg Hammond – CON

Quentin Marshall – CON

No change

Colville

Monica Press – LAB

Nadia Nail – LAB

Ian Henderson – LAB

No change

Chelsea Riverside

Adrian Berrill-Cox – CON

Gerard Hargreaves – CON

Alison Jackson – CON

No change

Dalgarno

Pat Healy – LAB

Robert Thompson – LAB

No change

Earl’s Court

Hamish Adourian – CON

Malcolm Spalding – CON

Linda Wade – LIB DEM

No change

Golborne

Emma Dent Coat – LAB

Pat Mason – LAB

Mehdi Lari – LAB

No change

Holland

Aarien Areti – CON

Charles O’Connor – CON

Johnny Thalassites – CON

No change

Notting Dale

Robert Atkinson – LAB

Judith Blakeman – LAB

Marwan Elnaghi – LAB

No change

Norland

David Lindsay – CON

Julie Mills – CON

No change

Pembridge

Laura Round – CON

Dori Schmetterling – CON

No change

Queen’s Gate

Max Chauhan

Matthew Palmer

Maxwell Woodger

No Change

Redcliffe

Tom Bennett – CON

Marie-Therese Rossu – CON

Charles Williams – CON

No change

Royal Hospital

Elizabeth Campbell (leader) – CON

Emma Will – CON

Cem Kemahli – CON

No change

St. Helen’s

Portia Thaxter – LAB

Mohammed Bakhtiar – LAB

+ 1 LAB

Stanley

Will Stanley – CON

Josh Rendall – CON

Kim Taylor-Smith- CON

No change