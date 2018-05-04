The Conservatives have held on to power in Kensington and Chelsea, in the first local elections since the Grenfell disaster.
Voters flocked to the polls to have their say, with a significantly increased turnout of 39.7 per cent.
They elected some new faces but often to safe blue seats after about half of the sitting Tory councillors stepped aside.
Labour gained just one seat, despite an intensive campaign in wards it would historically have stood only paper candidates.
Previously, the council seats were held by 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.
The election took on particular significance as the first since the Grenfell tragedy.
Eight parties had contested the 50 seats.
The new council will be made up of 36 Conservatives, 13 Labour and one Liberal Democrat, and will be helmed by returning leader Elizabeth Campbell.
The full list of elected councillors is …
Abingdon
Sarah Addenbrooke- CON
Anne Cyron – CON
James Husband – CON
No change
Brompton & Hans Town
Mary Weale – CON
Walaa Idris – CON
Sophia McVeigh – CON
No change
Campden
Catherine Faulks – CON
Robert Freeman – CON
Ian Wason – CON
No change
Courtfield
Janet Evans – CON
Greg Hammond – CON
Quentin Marshall – CON
No change
Colville
Monica Press – LAB
Nadia Nail – LAB
Ian Henderson – LAB
No change
Chelsea Riverside
Adrian Berrill-Cox – CON
Gerard Hargreaves – CON
Alison Jackson – CON
No change
Dalgarno
Pat Healy – LAB
Robert Thompson – LAB
No change
Earl’s Court
Hamish Adourian – CON
Malcolm Spalding – CON
Linda Wade – LIB DEM
No change
Golborne
Emma Dent Coat – LAB
Pat Mason – LAB
Mehdi Lari – LAB
No change
Holland
Aarien Areti – CON
Charles O’Connor – CON
Johnny Thalassites – CON
No change
Notting Dale
Robert Atkinson – LAB
Judith Blakeman – LAB
Marwan Elnaghi – LAB
No change
Norland
David Lindsay – CON
Julie Mills – CON
No change
Pembridge
Laura Round – CON
Dori Schmetterling – CON
No change
Queen’s Gate
Max Chauhan
Matthew Palmer
Maxwell Woodger
No Change
Redcliffe
Tom Bennett – CON
Marie-Therese Rossu – CON
Charles Williams – CON
No change
Royal Hospital
Elizabeth Campbell (leader) – CON
Emma Will – CON
Cem Kemahli – CON
No change
St. Helen’s
Portia Thaxter – LAB
Mohammed Bakhtiar – LAB
+ 1 LAB
Stanley
Will Stanley – CON
Josh Rendall – CON
Kim Taylor-Smith- CON
No change