Ambitious plans for Kenisngton and Chelswea to become a house-building council supported with a £33.6m grant from the London Assembly have been put under the spotlight.

The council announced its aim to build 300 council homes with a further 300 for market sale at full council two weeks ago.

The council’s experts have also identified the first potential sites which are all in the north of the borough and could provide 120 homes.

They are land next to the new Barlby School site on Barlby Road where 70 to 80 homes could be built, the council owned land at Hewer Street in Ladbroke Grove which could accommodate 20 homes.

Another 40 homes could be built on the site at Kensal Road, with "around 24" on a plot in Acklam Road near the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre near the Westway.

The Greater London Assembly will give Kensington and Chelsea council £100,000 to help with the cost of building each home, if the first spade is in the ground by March 2022.

The housing scrutiny committee wanted to know about the mix of affordable homes and the sale of properties on the open market to help support the scheme.

The council aims to have a 50:50 split of social and private homes across the project.

This could see 100% private homes at the former undertakers’ yard at Hewer Street and 100% social homes at Kensal Road, the committee heard.

However council deputy leader Kim Taylor-Smith, who has responsibility for housing, said: "I am a bit coy about giving out the numbers because it is going out to consultation.

"As part of the consultation we would like to consider the unit size."

Councillor Pat Healy, who represents Dalgarno ward where some of the developments would be built, wanted to know if there would be a thorough consultation.

Cllr Taylor-Smith said: "We want to make sure everyone is involved."

The council has already contacted the Al-Manaar Cultural Heritage Centre which might be interested in community facilities as part of any building plan.

Councillors also wanted to know if the homes would be affordable for key workers, such as teachers and nurses.

Amanda Johnson, head of housing commissioning at the council, said: "With the GLA grant coming in on some sites we might be able to have our cake and eat it and have social housing and key worker and market housing."

Committee chair Monica Press told the team spearheading the proposed development it was important to hold information sessions for residents in the evening as well as day time.

"The majority of people have jobs, they have commitments," she said.