Kensington and Chelsea councillors have approved a luxury development which contains no affordable homes within it, causing concern amidst the post-Grenfell social housing crisis.

A two-storey office building backing onto land behind Cluny Mews and Philbeach Gardens will be knocked down to make way for a six-storey office and 35-unit residential development.

The Earls Court scheme was approved by RBKC's planning committee on Tuesday, October 30, with a promise of £1.8 million for the council to produce affordable housing elsewhere, plus cash for local services.

The approval came despite 79 objections, including those who feared its construction would bring heavier traffic to a nearby "dangerous" junction, and have a negative impact on Grade I listed St Cuthberts Church.

Earls Court councillors Linda Wade and Malcolm Spalding urged the committee to turn the application down, citing the borough's social housing crisis.

Labour Deputy mayor Cllr Mohammed Bakhtiar was the only committee member who voted to reject the application, saying afterwards they could have got three-fold more Section 106 cash.

Cllr Taylor-Smith, who in recent weeks said he would be tough on any developer arguing they couldn't offer at least 35% affordable housing, called the application "complex".

"Reluctantly we accept that it is not viable to deliver 35% truly affordable housing on this site," he said.

"When a developer says that 35% is not possible, then they must demonstrate why not. As is the case with Cluny Mews, a cash payment to the council may, in some instances, allow us to build a greater number of genuinely affordable homes elsewhere.

It is my explicit intention to push housing developers to deliver 35% truly affordable housing whenever possible."

RBKC housing leader Cllr Kim Taylor-Smith has responded to criticism following the decision, saying the trade-off for the Section 106 cash would go toward council housing projects and announced four potential new sites for them.

Buckthorn Ltd's original proposal had been sent back to the drawing board in June because it didn't offer enough affordable housing.

The section 106 cash was offered instead because local housing associations declined to take on two affordable housing units.

The Automobile Association also wrote backing residents' worries that the busy West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road junction, 10 metres from the turn into Cluny Mews, will become clogged by turning lorries during the construction, calling it "dangerous."

A cyclist was killed at the junction this June.

Philbeach Gardens resident Norman Froment said there were many accidents at the spot, with several fatalities in recent years.

The representatives for the applicant assured the site traffic would be managed and “negligible”, and that new residents would not be offered parking permits.

However, Mr Froment said after the hearing he feared the greater numbers of people accessing the mews would bring more traffic and pedestrians to cross the junction.

"It's ludicrous, they have given little thought as to how this will work."

Philbeach Gardens residents were also concerned at losses of nearly a third of their sunlight in some homes, including Dr Sarah Essex. She pointed out to the committee the development breached its own local plan, including on density.

Where is Kensington & Chelsea proposing new council homes?

