Eight rival political groups - including the new local Advance Together party - are fielding candidates to fight it out for 50 council seats at May’s local elections in Kensington and Chelsea.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already signalled his intention to win control of the royal borough - London’s smallest - from the Conservatives.
Whoever wins, there are set to be 22 new councillors after previously sitting Tories decided to stand down.
The most high profile was Nick Paget-Brown, who resigned as leader of the local authority after criticism of the way it acted in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy . He is not standing again in Brompton and Hans Town, after 32 years as a councillor.
There are currently 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.
The council has been held by the Conservatives since it was created in 1964 and is regarded as one of the “crown jewels” of the party.
Here is a full list of all the wards, the candidates and their parties.
