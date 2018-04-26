The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eight rival political groups - including the new local Advance Together party - are fielding candidates to fight it out for 50 council seats at May’s local elections in Kensington and Chelsea.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already signalled his intention to win control of the royal borough - London’s smallest - from the Conservatives.

Whoever wins, there are set to be 22 new councillors after previously sitting Tories decided to stand down.

The most high profile was Nick Paget-Brown, who resigned as leader of the local authority after criticism of the way it acted in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy . He is not standing again in Brompton and Hans Town, after 32 years as a councillor.

There are currently 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.

The council has been held by the Conservatives since it was created in 1964 and is regarded as one of the “crown jewels” of the party.

(Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Here is a full list of all the wards, the candidates and their parties.

Abingdon

Advance Together candidate

*ROGERS Micki

*ADDENBROOKE, Sarah Ann Louise

*CYRON, Anne Barbara

*HUSBAND, James Alexander

*GREGORY, Manju

*ROZENA Sharda

*SHAPRO Stuart Howard

*BROWN, Ciara Mary

*GOOD, Jeremy

*OWEN Jonathan Robert

Brompton and Hans Town

Conservative candidates

*IDRIS Walaa

*MCVEIGH Sophia Alice

*WEALE, Mary Caroline

*KEAR David

*MORLEY John Burton

*SKEEN Marian

*DENMAN Moya Frances Gabrielle

*HERFORD George Oscar

*WOODTHORPE-BROWNE, Robert

*DE STANFORD WALLITT Elizabeth

Campden

Advance Together candidates

*MARSHALL Peter Charles Christopher

*MIHELIC Sonia Anne

*FAULKS ,Catherine Francis

*FREEMAN Robert James

*WASON Ian Eugene Romer

*BATRA VAUGHAN, Tabatha

*KOVACS, Frank

*TREWIN Ian Alfred

*BURNETT-HALL, Richard Hamilton

*CONGREVE, Priscilla Anna

*WALKER Tim

Chelsea Riverside

Advance Together candidate

*HUMPHREY JONES, Eryl

*BERRILL-COX, Adrian Leigh

*HARGREAVES Gerard Neil

*JACKSON Alison Mary

*ALI, Kasim Mohamed

*SAIDOUNE, Sofiane Samir

*SHERLOCK, Lorna Patricia

*KOSTA, Peter

*MAYERS, Josie

*BRAINE, Richard William Maguire

*BRAINE, Sophia Lucinda

*MARSDEN, Alasdair

Colville

Advance Together candidates

*BOUJJETTEF, Nadia

*VAN HELFTEREN, Claire Louise

*KNIGHT, Christopher William

*NOBLE, Carole Anne

*SPRING, Chris

*HENDERSON, Ian Bruce

*NAIL, Nadia Elrashid

*PRESS, Monica Avril

*CHENERY, Susanna Maria

*KERR, Nicola Jane

*WARRACK, Nigel Tobias Hamilton

Courtfield

Advance Together candidate

*TAYEBI, Amir

*EVANS, Janet Lea Kanarek Koller

*HAMMOND, Greg

*MARSHALL, Quentin Noel John

*FARREN Kyle John

*FRANCIS, Luke

*GIMPEL, Rene Patrick

*MONK, Angharad May Alexandra

*GOODMAN, Charlie Ground

*PEACOCK, Norma

*VERBOVEN, Tim

Dalgarno

Conservative candidates

*PALMER, Marina Jean

*STEWARD, Dougal George Davidson

*HEALY, Pat

*THOMPSON, Robert George

*TAYLOR, Jacqueline

Earl's Court

Conservative candidates

*ADOURIAN, Hamish

*NORTH, Lloyd Lewis

*SPALDING, Malcolm David

*SCHAEFER, Erwin

*BATRA, Samantha

*DIANTANTOU, Bruno

*SWEENEY, Danny

*BADEN-POWELL, Harry

*MCLOUGHLIN, Carmel Bridget

*WADE, Linda Anne

*DORRINGTON HUTTON, Callum

*JONES, Mike

Golborne

Conservative candidates

*MUMBY, Will

*MYTTON, David John

*STEWART, Georgina Elizabeth

*DENT COAD, Emma

*LARI, Sina

*MASON, Pat

*OWEN, Frances

*PETROLO, Andre Vincent

*SOMERS, Rosemary

Holland

Advance Together candidate

*NANGIA, Deepali

*ARETI, Aarien Uday Om

*O'CONNOR, Charles Roger Kennedy

*THALASSITES, Johnny

*KELLY, Lorna Annie

*MCBRIDE, Nathaniel John William

*STASI, Roberto

*LALOR, Hugh Robin Erlend

*LAMBERT, Dominique Louis

Norland

Advance Together candidate

*JOHN-BAPTISTE, Valerie

*LINDSAY, David Charles

*MILLS, Julie Anne

*ADAM, Mona Abdulla Ishag

*SWEENEY, Jan

*GIROUARD, Blanche

*SHIRLEY, Vivienne Anne

Notting Dale

Advance Together candidate

*AKINS, Melvyn Ephraim

*AGNEW, Clarissa Virginia

*EVANS, Cordelia Moses Roberts

*LEWIS, Daniel

*ELNAGHI, Marwan

*ATKINSON, Robert

*BLAKEMAN Judith Mary

*CHENERY, Lucy Emma

*SOMERS, William Anthony

Pembridge

Advance Together candidate

*HANDA, Ritika

*ROUND, Laura Fleur

*SCHMETTERLING, Dori Alexander

*LOUVROS, Annabelle Helena

*PETERSON, Henry Magnus

*FOX, Tom

*LOMAS, Andrew Philip

Queen's Gate

Democrats and Veterans candidate

*HANCOCK, Ralph Patrick

*CHAUHAN, Max

*PALMER, Matthew Roundell

*WOODGER, Maxwell Louis

*CALLIL, Carmen Thérèse

*ENGINEER, Soonu

*SOUTHBY, Emma Lucy

*MANASSEH, Jill

*MCGUIRK, Sheila

*MCNAMARA, Noel

Redcliffe

Advance Together candidate

*GOODLIFFE, Theo

*BENNETT, Tom

*ROSSI, Marie-Therese Anne

*WILLIAMS Charles Arthur

*ATKINSON, Isabel Grace

*MCDONALD, Meg

*VESSEY, Mike

*MORCK, Virginia Augusta

*PORTER, Katerina

*WOODTHORPE-BROWNE, Barbara

Royal Hospital

Advance Together candidate

*SAUTTER, Mark Desmond

*CAMPBELL, Elizabeth Jennifer

*KEMAHLI, Cem Campbell

*WILL, Emma Wingfield

*GARDINER, Mary Bernadette

*KEARNEY, Marian Patricia

*O'BRIEN, Michael

*NOWAK, Alexander

*POCOCK, Penny

*SCHWARTZ, Margo Ellen

St Helen's

Conservative candidates

*ALLISON, Eve

*BOUHADDOU, Miloud

*BAKHTIAR, Mohammed

*THAXTER, Portia Aretha

*MCMILLAN, Toby

*TATTON-BROWN, Alexandra Mary

Stanley