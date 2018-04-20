More than 30 firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Kensal Rise chip shop with flats above.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent six fire engines to the Palm Beach takeaway in Chamberlayne Road on Friday morning (April 20).
Crews from North Kensington, Willesden and Paddington fire stations all attended the incident.
An LFB spokeswoman said they were called at 9.30am and had the fire under control by 11.30am.
Which buses are affected?
Our traffic system shows that the 28, 52, 316 and 452 buses are all affected by the road closure.
If you’re planning on using one of these buses, please check ahead with TfL to see if disruption has cleared.
Under control
The firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 11.33am but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
What is the traffic situation?
Our traffic system shows traffic building between the A404 Harrow Road and the B451 Mortimer Road.
Chamberlayne Road closed
Chamberlayne Road, a busy high street in Kensal Rise, is closed in both directions as firefighters tackle the fire.