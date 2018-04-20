More than 30 firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Kensal Rise chip shop with flats above.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent six fire engines to the Palm Beach takeaway in Chamberlayne Road on Friday morning (April 20).

Crews from North Kensington, Willesden and Paddington fire stations all attended the incident.

An LFB spokeswoman said they were called at 9.30am and had the fire under control by 11.30am.

