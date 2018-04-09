The video will start in 8 Cancel

Worried Kensal Rise residents have given their reaction to a shocking spate of crimes against moped riders in Chamberlayne Road last Wednesday night (April 4).

A moped driver was stabbed 90 minutes after thugs tried rob him of his bike near Kensal Rise station in Chamberlayne Road.

Two male drivers fought off yobs trying to rob their mopeds at around 10pm.

A 26-year-old man received minor injuries in a scuffle with the thieves.

The second victim spoke to police and left the scene shortly afterwards only to be stabbed in the same road less than two hours later.

Kensal Rise community reacts

Members of the Kensal Rise Community Facebook group expressed shock and sadness about increasing levels of violent crime in the area.

Paydro Barr wrote that this is "definitely not the Kensal Rise we grew up in".

(Image: Facebook)

Kensal Rise resident Andrew Sturge described the rise in crime in the neighbourhood as "ridiculous".

(Image: Facebook)

And John Smith expressed dismay that despite a heavy CCTV presence in the area, criminals "are still at large".

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10pm on Wednesday to reports of an attempted moped robbery in Chamberlayne Road.

"Officers attended and spoke to Victim 1 - a 26-year-old male - who suffered minor injuries following an altercation with the suspects.

"Victim 2 spoke to officers before leaving the scene."

He added: "Officers then received a call at 11.30pm that a man had been stabbed in the same road.

(Image: Lhala Medz)

"Officers attended and discovered that it was Victim 2 who was suffering from non-life threatening and non-life changing stab injuries.

"LAS attended and took Victim 2 to a central London hospital."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incidents and enquiries continue.

