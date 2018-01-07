The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives have launched a renewed appeal for information after a man in his 50s died in a collision between two Mercedes in Kensal Rise.

At around 0.50am on Saturday (January 6), police were called to reports of a collision between two Mercedes in Chamberlayne Road.

The driver of one car – a man believed to be in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.33am.

His next of kin are aware, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

The driver of the second car stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He has been released under investigation after being taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries he suffered in the collision.

On Sunday (January 7), detectives from Roads and Transport Policing Command renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak to a group of people who were walking along Chamberlayne Road northbound at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

