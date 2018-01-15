The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just over a week since a 50-year-old man died in a fatal crash between two Mercedes , a resident says she fears the road in which the collision occurred is "one of the most dangerous in Brent".

Fiona Mulaisho has lived in Chamberlayne Road - where the crash on Saturday (January 6) happened - for 17 years.

A keen community campaigner and co-founder of the Kensal Rise Community group, she says Brent Council's failure to manage the road has created "carnage."

According to Miss Mulaisho there were 80 traffic accidents in Chamberlayne Road from 2011 to 2016.

(Image: Google Maps)

Chamberlayne Road is a one-mile-long, residential road lined with cafés, restaurants and independent shops.

According to Miss Mulaisho it has become a "chaotic" rat run used by cars and buses cutting through the centre of Kensal Rise.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Miss Mulaisho said: "Chamberlayne Road is a narrow single-carriageway road that should be treated as one that is intended for local traffic only.

'Mayhem'

"But it's just mayhem - it's chaotic because there's too much traffic for a small road.

"As well as residents using it, nearly 12,411 buses use the road weekly and 300,000 vehicles use it per month.

"As a result it's plagued by very poor road safety."

She added: "Although the accident on Saturday (January 6) seems to be drink-driving related, I still think it highlights the issue of speeding in the road and poor road management.

"The council needs to step in and use its powers to actively manage the road."

Appeal for information

Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a collision in Chamberlayne Road at around 12.50am on Saturday (January 6).

The driver of one of the cars, a man believed to be in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 46-year-old man, had stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was released under investigation after being taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries he suffered in the collision.

The Met launched an appeal for information following the incident.

getwestlondon has submitted a freedom of information request to Brent Council to confirm the number of road traffic accidents in Chamberlayne Road since 2011.

'Road safety is an issue for us all'

A Brent Council spokesman said: "This is a very sad situation and our hearts go out to the bereaved family.

"Road safety is one of the council’s top priorities and this involves improving junctions and road layouts where appropriate, consulting residents on 20mph zones and promoting the importance of road safety in schools and elsewhere.

"In particular, we have been working closely with residents in Kensal Rise to develop improvements around Chamberlayne Road.

"However, it’s important to remember that ensuring road safety is an issue for us all. Whether we’re drivers, pedestrians or cyclists we all owe it to each to other to act responsibly on the roads.

"It is illegal to get into a car while drunk and we would always advise calling a taxi, or finding alternative transport."

Anyone with information about the crash on January 6 is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .