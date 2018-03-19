Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to transform one of Brent's busiest routes have been slammed by residents who fear motorists will lose access to shops and businesses if the redevelopments go ahead.

The "Kensal Corridor" connects Willesden Green to central London and is heavily used by buses and motorists.

In recent years residents have voiced concerns about safety, congestion, poor air quality along the corridor.

Brent Council and TfL claim their plans will improve the route for residents, but the Kensal Rise community fears it could lose vital parking spaces and that the proposals do little to tackle the large number of buses that cause congestion and add to air pollution in the corridor.

The corridor consists of Chamberlayne Road (from Clifford Gardens to Buller Road), Kilburn Lane (from the Buller Road to the Harrow Road junction) and Station Terrace.

Members of the Kensal Rise Community Facebook group reacted strongly to a getwestlondon piece detailing plans to redevelop areas around Station Terrace and Kilburn Lane.

(Image: Brent Council)

The Brent Council and TfL proposals state: "Parking and loading restrictions to be reviewed with the aim to provide greater turnover of parking spaces and improve the pedestrian environment."

(Image: Brent Council)

Some residents were fearful the potential loss of parking around Station Terrace and Chamberlayne Road could affect neighbouring businesses.

Az Enha wrote: "The local businesses will suffer without adequate parking."

Others were incensed a reduction in the number of buses along the route was not included in the plans.

Resident Nathan Leeks described the plans as "rubbish", he said: "Less parking for residents and no change in buses. The buses are the problem ! Total rubbish, they’re throwing money at the area to cover the fact they are polluting the hell out of it. No need for all these buses. They can’t reduce them or they will reduce the money they get from the Gov. grrrr..."

(Image: Facebook)

And wrote: "Brent Council’s leaflet says the consultation is its “response” to residents’ concerns about congestion, air quality, number of buses. There are no measures in the proposals to address bus numbers and what is there is unlikely to mitigate pollution!"

(Image: Facebook)

And some felt the proposals lacked detail key details.

Resident, Ayesha de Costa wrote:

"It does not provide more specific information on whether there will be an overall reduction in parking spaces in the KR zone (i.e conversion of the bays in the station terrace area to pay and display). This was something that came up in the discussions I had with the one of the people involved in the planning who provided info to the public. My question was specfically about this. Perhaps we need to have this clarified because increasing parking space pressure on residents can create quite a few problems in the area, given the pressure there already is for resident parking in the zone."

(Image: Facebook)

Public consultations of the proposals took place on Meetings on March 7 and March 10.

Queens Park Ward councillor and Lead Member for Environment, Councillor Eleanor Southwood, said: "Over the past few years, residents have been raising concerns about traffic congestion, safety and increasingly, air quality in the area. We’re really pleased to be supporting this public consultation and would love to hear the views of as many local people as possible.

"Residents and businesses have worked together with the council and TFL to get us to this point and we’re excited about seeing the scheme evolve and deliver much needed improvements along the corridor."

The proposals are still open for public consultation and residents can leave their comments on the Brent Council website here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.