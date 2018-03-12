The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Brent's busiest routes for traffic, the Kensal Corridor, could be transformed if TfL and Brent Council plans go ahead.

The congested Kensal Corridor comprises of Chamberlayne Road (from Clifford Gardens to Buller Road), Kilburn Lane (from the Buller Road to the Harrow Road junction) and Station Terrace.

The route is used by buses connecting Willesden Green and central London, but heavy traffic conflicts with the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, parking, local businesses.

In recent years residents have voiced concerns about safety, congestion, poor air quality along the corridor.

Since 2016 Brent Council has been working with TfL and community groups to come up with a scheme to improve the route for residents.

Meetings on Wednesday (March 7) and Saturday (March 10) gave the public an insight into the plans.

Here's a breakdown of what TfL and Brent Council are proposing.

Everything you need to know about the Kensal Corridor consultation

Brent Council and TfL want to make the following changes to the Kensal Corridor

Station Terrace and Chamberlayne Road Proposals

Kensal Rise station forecourt area to be improved to create a more welcoming environment including planting, cycle parking, signage and seating

A new bus stop and shelter to be provided for 302 bus to avoid the need for the double loop manoeuvre.

Pedestrian crossings to be introduced to improve crossings for pedestrians interchanging with bus stop KR

The footway in front of Tesco to be widened significantly and a bus shelter introduced

No parking will be permitted in this area to improve bus accessibility and road safety combined with the provision of a dedicated loading bay to support businesses

Parking bays to be inset into wider footways and street trees introduced

Parking and loading restrictions to be reviewed with the aim to provide greater turnover of parking spaces and improve the pedestrian environment

A new cycle hub with cycle parking to be provided next to Kensal Rise station

Existing parking spaces in this location will be relocated on-street in newly identified parking locations on Station Terrace and in the local area

Bus stand locations for existing terminating bus services 28, 302 and 452

Kilburn Lane with Chamberlayne Road Proposals

Footways to be widened between Harvist Road / Mortimer Road and Pember Road junction on the western edge with tree planting introduced

Parking to be inset into footway to remove pinch points and delays to buses and other traffic

On-street parking restrictions to be further considered with the view to improving the flexibility for parking, loading and creating a better pedestrian environment

Six shared pay & display / residents’ parking spaces removed from the eastern side

Four spaces relocated to the western side of Chamberlayne Road to help improve traffic movement existing pedestrian crossing to be widened and improved

Find out more

You can find more information about the Kensal Corridor proposals on Brent Council's website here.

