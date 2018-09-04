Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Research by the Kennel Club has found that a million puppies are being bought before being seen, while around half a million are bought online and delivered.

Shockingly, one in three of these puppies bought online dies in its first years of birth.

A complex puppy farming gang from Hayes was jailed this summer after it advertised puppies that were intensively bred, and kept them in appalling conditions.

The gang would use other addresses to meet with buyers and show them a loving environment for the dogs to trick them into buying them. Many of these died soon after from diseases including parvovirus, campylobacter and even giardia.

While a dog may be for life, one in three spend less than two hours research before buying their puppy.

The research, conducted for the Kennel Club's Puppy Awareness Week, from September 3 to 9 shows that 18% of puppy buyers who went on to buy their puppy directly over the Internet, say their puppy experienced sickness in their first year, which was then ongoing throughout its life, or sickness and eventual death.

A further 13% of puppies fell seriously ill within their first year, but went on to recover from their illnesses, leaving the owners with high vet bills and heartache.

Amongst the most common conditions suffered by pups purchased this way were gastro-intestinal problems (14%), skin problems (19%), pneumonia (8%) kennel cough (10%) and deadly parvovirus (4%).

In total, 28% who bought from the Internet, after initially seeing the advert online, claim they experienced financial hardship. One quarter of pups bought this way go on to die before their fifth birthday.

Kennel Club, the organisation behind the Crufts competition, produced a video alongside Jenny Campbell from BBC’s Dragon’s Den and a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, and dog lover Dr Dawn Harper from Embarrassing Bodies to highlight the damage the instant gratification culture has had on the puppy industry.

Jenny Campbell said: “People can hide behind the anonymity of the Internet and you should avoid a breeder who isn’t prepared to be totally transparent with you when you come to meet the puppy.

"That is why it is so important that people go to a responsible breeder, such as a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, and know what to look out for, which includes seeing the puppy with its mum and in its actual breeding environment.

“Never be tempted to pay money online before you see your pup, to have it be delivered to your door, or to buy from a breeder who wants you to take the pup home on your very first visit, or who only lets you see one room in the house.

"Seeing an advert for a puppy online isn’t the problem, it is what happens after you contact the breeder about the ad that is important.”

Caroline Kisko, Secretary of the dog welfare organisation, the Kennel Club, said: “A shocking number of people are spending less than two hours researching their puppy purchase and this is leading to a serious welfare crisis.

"The Internet is making it easier than ever before to buy things instantly, and this is having an alarming impact on the way people expect to buy a puppy.

“Whilst there is nothing wrong with seeing an advert for a puppy online, you should always then be looking to see the puppy’s home environment and the puppy with its mum.

"If a breeder is offering to deliver the pup to your house, asking to take money from you before you’ve even seen the pup, or trying to flog the puppy as quickly as possible, alarm bells should be ringing.”

She added: “Buying a puppy is meant to be a happy experience so it is extremely sad that so many people are experiencing emotional and financial hardship as a result.

“The government’s plans to ban the third party sale of puppies, through pet shops and the like, is hugely welcome but puppy buyers shouldn’t become complacent.

"Rogue dog breeders selling directly to puppy buyers can still be masking terrible conditions and the yawning gap in puppy buyer awareness about how to identify a good breeder leaves people – and dogs – very vulnerable.”