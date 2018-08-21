Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Katie Hopkins has sparked outrage once again - this time weighing in on Twitter after shootings in Brent left three people injured.

The former Apprentice contestant divided opinions, in the aftermath of Monday night's incident, by describing the victims as "3 Persons with bullet holes."

The triple shooting in Kingsbury High Road marked the latest violent incident in a string of shocking crimes to plague capital this year.

Two men aged 18 and 24 and a woman in her 30s were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after the shootings at 9.45pm. None of them were critically injured.

The shooting happened less than four months after a double shooting, in which one man died, in nearby Queensbury Underground Station on May 1.

While some Kingsbury residents think Katie Hopkins should "p*** off" others have been quick to defend her, with several highlighting a rise in violent crime on their doorstep.

Members of What's Happening in Kingsbury, Edgware & Surrounding Areas Facebook group had mixed reactions.

Yvonne Kartel wrote: "Katie Hopkins needs to p*** off. Happy for you to print this."

And Manisha Devakumar said: "Katie Hopkins is a total A hole for making a comment like that - these are people."

Priti Vyas, who has lived in Kingsbury for 50 years, wrote: "There are a group of boys always hanging around dealing drugs.

"The police are never around. They need to increase their presence. The community needs to stand together. I have lived in Kingsbury for 50 years... and it's gone so downhill."

Several residents claimed police cuts and government austerity were behind the rise in violent crime in the neighbourhood.

Dipak Bharadawa wrote: "The short sighted politicians are to blame. Cut backs in the wrong areas (yet they are awarded pay rises....but that's another topic for discussion).

"As is always the case, there is a heavy police presence following an incident... and the next day it's nothing. You need a visible deterrent.

"You only need to read the comments on these sites to understand the depth of feeling.

"Visit Kingsbury and Queensbury and see for yourself the problem. It is easily solvable but lacks the political willpower. Unless there are votes involved."

However, others seemed more sympathetic to Ms Hopkins' comment.

Ken McCormack wrote: "Under Sadiq Khan’s leadership, violent crime in London has sky-rocketed. But look on the bright side; if someone says hurty words on social media, he’s put in place hundreds of cops to catch you."

In a later comment he added: "It’s incredible how brainwashed so many people are by the leftist media."

And wrote: "Katie Hopkins don't need to p*** off! The little C***s in Kingbury need to!"

A Brent councillor has also reacted to a night of bloodshed in the borough.

Brent Council's Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, Councillor Tom Miller, sought to reassure fearful residents in a statement.

He said: "As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further, except to say our thoughts are with the victims of this incident.

"We are working closely with the Police and have offered any help they need as they seek to bring the perpetrators to justice. Brent is committed to making our streets safer and, despite years of significant budget cuts from central government, which mean both the local police and council are operating in a challenging environment we continue to invest in community safety."

He added: "We fund 12 police officers through the Met Plus scheme to serve the safer Brent agenda and have just opened our new state-of-the-art CCTV control room, which is available to the Police to search for evidence during incidents like this."