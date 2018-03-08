The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The amazing work carried out by Justice4Grenfell has earned it a place on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

Amnesty International UK launched the interactive map on International Women's Day on Thursday (March 8) to celebrate the incredible achievements of modern-day unsung heroes.

As part of International Women's Day, Justice4Grenfell, spearheaded by women in the community , remembers the women who lost their lives, as well as the survivors, the saviours and those fighting for justice since the tragic Grenfell Tower Fire.

Moyra Samuels of North Kensington, Yvette Williams MBE of North Kensington and Judy Bolton of Ladbroke Grove are just some of the women have been campaigning for justice following the horrific fire which killed 71 people including women and children.

In a message posted on Twitter Justice4Grenfell said it was "honoured" to be included in the Suffragete Map.

@officialJ4G tweeted: "We are honoured to have been included in Amnesty UK Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain alongside other incredible women who have been fighting to defend Human Rights in their own lives."

(Image: PA)

Amnesty International UK, which help protect women's human rights defenders around the globe, urged people to nominate amazing women fighting for rights up and down the country.

Explore the map for more inspirational women and their work.

Suffragette Spirit Map View fullscreen

February 6 2018 marked exactly 100 years since one of the most defining moments in British history - the right for women to vote for the first time .

Since then the incredible work of women human rights defenders, namely, ordinary women fighting to get their voices heard, has kept the suffragette spirit alive.

They have campaigned and stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia and much more.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .