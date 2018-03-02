The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in West Kensington will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday (March 5).

Enrique Facelli is accused of killing Julian Aubrey, who was stabbed at his home in Shaftesbury Place in Warwick Road on October 30 last year.

The 48-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 1), a day after he was charged with the murder of the Mr Aubrey.

The 55-year-old had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Facelli, also from Shaftesbury Place in Warwick Road, was told he would appear at the Central Criminal Court next week and remanded in custody.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of murder remain released under police investigation, Scotland Yard say.

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command investigation into the death continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

