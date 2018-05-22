Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disgraced Uxbridge vet was told by a judge that he was a "obviously a very good vet" before sparing him from a stretch behind bars.

Daniel Doherty, 49, runs two MyVet24/7 practices in Uxbridge and Hillingdon and was convicted in April of conspiracy to commit fraud when he issued health cards to thousands of puppies farmed by a Hayes gang.

Sentencing him on Tuesday (May 22) to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, Judge McDowall at Isleworth Crown Court told the vet that he "hoped very much" he would still be allowed to practice.

Nearly 5,000 puppies who were either imported from a dealer in Ireland or bred in disgusting conditions at one of four homes in Hayes , were given vaccinations and health cards by Doherty's MyVet24/7, a business with a turnover of £2 million, the court heard.

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens said that the "majority of puppies sold required veterinary treatment, and a number of them died".

Some of the puppies fell sick soon after they were bought, with some even taking a turn for the worse during the drive home.

Common illnesses the pets contracted included parvovirus, campylobacter and even giarda, which can be transferred between species, endangering the humans who bought them.

The RSPCA believes that the gang made a total of £2.5 million, selling more than 5,000 puppies at an average of £500.

During mitigation, Doherty's lawyer Adrian Eissa QC provided the judge with more than 100 letters sent by friends and supporters of Doherty including other vets and practitioners and patients.

(Image: Philip Coburn)

Doherty, formerly of Wood Lane, Iver Heath, first came under investigation in relation to the puppy farming scandal when customers who bought the sick puppies reported the traders to the RSPCA.

In a joint mission with police in May 2016, the charity swooped on addresses in Bradenham Road, Rosedale Avenue, Coldharbour Lane and Bedwell Gardens, all in Hayes.

They found evidence of puppy farming as well as health documentation for various puppies from MyVet24/7 practices.

Remarkably, Doherty and members of the gang continued their illegal puppy trade for another year, with RSPCA estimating 4,689 puppies were taken to MyVet 24/7 by the gang between 23 March 2011 and 10 May 2017.

Since proceedings against the vet started in 2017, he has continued to work at both surgeries, and his lawyer Mr Eissa told the judge that during his four-week trial in March and April this year, Doherty would leave court every day and work through the night at his practices.

(Image: RSPCA)

After sentencing, Judge McDowall added: "Obviously you are a very good vet in terms of your work.

"I am not sure if what I say has an impact on your professional body, but I hope very much they may take as lenient a view as they can, rather than destroying your purpose in life altogether.

"For what it is worth I hope they will be as lenient as they can".

While Doherty avoided jail for his role in the scam, which grossed him an estimated £79,000 over six years, two members of the gang were taken into custody.

Simon O’Donnell, 30, previously of Bradenham Road, Hayes, and Thomas Stokes, 26, previously of Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, both received prison sentences of three years for the same charges, as well as four-month concurrent terms for animal welfare offences.

(Image: RSPCA)

Margaret McDonagh, 27, Simon O’Donnell's wife, received an 18-month community order for three fraud offences

Thomas O’Donnell, 29, previously of Bedwell Gardens, Hayes, who admitted four offences of fraud and three animal welfare offences, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Thomas' wife Mary McDonagh, received a 12-month community order for one fraud offence.

Edward Stokes, 35, previously of Rosedale Avenue, Hayes, had his sentencing adjourned until June 14.