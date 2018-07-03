The video will start in 8 Cancel

A passenger who intervened after a man boarded a packed Jubilee line Tube train with a bicycle was threatened with a knife.

At 4pm on June 11 a man with a bike boarded a Jubliee line train at Bond Street Underground Station.

The Tube carriage was crowded at the time and the man became verbally abusive to the other passengers on the train, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

A BTP spokesman said one of the passengers, a man in his 40s, began to intervene in the chaos but ended up on the receiving end of threatening behaviour from the man with the bike.

The suspect even pulled a knife out, which he then used to threaten the passenger.

British Transport Police has released a CCTV picture of a man who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Do you recognise him?

If you know who he is, please contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 429 of 11/06/2018. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.