A person struck by a Jubilee Line train at Bond Street station on Wednesday morning (March 21) has died.

British Transport Police (BTP) and London Ambulance Service attended reports of "a person on the tracks" at one of the station's Jubilee Line platforms at 6.20am.

A person was found dead at the scene having been struck by a London Underground train.

Officers are now working to identify the person and trace their next of kin.

A BTP spokesman said: "A person has sadly died after they were struck by a Tube train at Bond Street station this morning (March 21). Officers were called to the Jubilee Line platforms shortly after 6.20am and attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service."

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A coroner's report will take place in due course.

There was severe Jubilee Line disruption on Wednesday morning after Bond Street station was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

