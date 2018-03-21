A person has died after they were struck by a Jubilee Line train at Bond Street station on Wednesday morning (March 21), British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed.

The station and part of Oxford Street were closed as emergency services attended reports of "a person on the track" shortly after 6am.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service crew found the person had died at the scene.

A BTP spokesman said: "A person has sadly died after they were struck by a Tube train at Bond Street station this morning."

"Officers were called to the Jubilee Line platforms shortly after 6.20am and attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service," the spokesman added.

Bond Street station was shut until 8am, when London Underground services resumed but with severe delays on the Jubilee Line between Finchley Road and Waterloo.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and efforts are being made to trace the person's next of kin.