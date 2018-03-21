A person has died after they were struck by a Jubilee Line train at Bond Street station on Wednesday morning (March 21), British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed.
The station and part of Oxford Street were closed as emergency services attended reports of "a person on the track" shortly after 6am.
Police officers and London Ambulance Service crew found the person had died at the scene.
A BTP spokesman said: "A person has sadly died after they were struck by a Tube train at Bond Street station this morning."
"Officers were called to the Jubilee Line platforms shortly after 6.20am and attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service," the spokesman added.
Bond Street station was shut until 8am, when London Underground services resumed but with severe delays on the Jubilee Line between Finchley Road and Waterloo.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and efforts are being made to trace the person's next of kin.
Jubilee Line disruption cleared
TfL has confirmed the Jubilee Line service has returned to normal and this morning’s disruption has been cleared.
London Ambulance Service attended person struck by tube
In a statement to getwestlondon London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed it sent officers, including London Air Ambulance staff, to “reports of a person struck by a train” at Bond Street Station this morning.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 6.21am today to Bond Street Underground Station to reports of a person struck by a train.
“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by road.
“Sadly, a person was dead at the scene.”
Bond Street Station was closed as emergency services attended a person struck by a train on Wednesday morning (March 21).
No interchange at London Bridge station
Crowd control measures at Canada Water
Crowd control measures "lifted"
Measures put in place to control crowds at Waterloo Station following this morning’s Jubilee Line disruption have now been lifted.
Tickets accepted on other transport
Jubilee Line passengers are advised to “take alternative routes” as reports of “a person on the track” at Bond Street caused severe delays across the line on Wednesday morning.
TfL said tickets are being accepted on bus services.
Bond Street Station reopened
According to TfL Bond Street Station has reopened but passengers have been warned to expect delays.
Jubilee Line disruption between Finchley Road and Waterloo
Passengers have been advised to use “alternative routes where possible” as reports of a person on the track at Bond Street caused severe Jubilee Line delays during morning rush hour on Wednesday (March 21).
According to TfL “a person on the track” at Bond Street station brought Jubilee Line services to a standstill at around 7am.