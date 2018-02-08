The Jubilee line has been suspended between Stanmore and Neasden in both directions after a signal failure at Wembey Park.
The suspension came just before 8.30am, during the peak morning rush hour.
Tickets are being accepted on local buses.
Trains are back to normal
Normal service appears to have resumed on the Jubilee line after this morning’s disruption.
You can read more about the chaos caused by this morning's signal failure in our article here.
Thanks for joining us and best of luck on your commute home.
Service sort of resumed
Trans are now technically running on the Jubilee line but there are severe delays across the line still.
Horror commute
Commuters on platforms and outside stations have been tweeting their frustrations at the overcrowding to TfL
Now no service from Willesden Green
TfL is saying that there is now no service between Willesden Green and Stanmore after the signal failure at Wembley Park.
- Dollis Hill
- Willesden Green
What's happening?
At around 8.25am services on the northern section of the Jubilee line were suspended after a signal failure at Wembley Park.
Passengers are reporting severe disruptions and overcrowding to the entire line.
Services on the rest of the line
While services should be running “a good service” on the rest of the line, there are reports of twitter of irregular delays at eastern stations Southwark and London Bridge.
Trapped in a tunnel for half an hour
It seems one commuter has been left irate, alleging that he was stuck on a train in a tunnel for half an hour without any “information, air or space”.
Meanwhile on the District line
The District line is also suspended, between Turnham Green and Richmond.
There are severe delays on the rest of the line as well.
As a result, Westminster station is hit hard, with a commuter on the platform saying he has been there for 15 minutes.
Journeys to work disrupted
The suspension has occurred during the morning rush hour and it appears that many people using the Jubilee line this morning are struggling to get to work.
