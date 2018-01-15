Commuters are facing an all to familiar problem as they make their way into work on Monday morning (January 15).
A faulty train in Baker Street has left the Jubilee line part suspended and running to severe delays .
There is no service between Green Park and Stratford.
Transport for London (TfL) said London Overground, London Buses, DLR are accepting tickets via any reasonable route.
The Jubilee line starts at Stanmore Underground station, before cutting through Wembley , Neasden and Willesden before heading towards Waterloo via Baker Street and green park stations.
It then heads through east London, via stations including Bermondsey and Canary Wharf, before terminating in Stratford.
We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.
Closed at London Bridge station
getwestlondon editor Deanne Blaylock is also struggling. She says its closed at London Bridge Tube station due to overcrowding on the platforms.
She said: “They’re saying they’ll let people though in 10 minutes but I’ve already been here a long time.”
Commuters still struggling
getwestlondon reporters Katy Clifton and Katherine Clementine are among the thousands still struggling to get into work this morning.
Despite TfL stating delays are ‘minor’, Katy says the platform announcer is describing delays as “severe”.
Katy, who is stuck at Baker Street, said trains are full, meaning users can’t board at the station.
As a result, the gates at the station have been closed as the platforms are at capacity.
She also says commuters are being advised to use the Bakerloo line instead.
Minor delays
TfL is now advising commuters that there are “minor delays” only on the Jubilee line.
Commuter reaction
It’s a dark, wet, and cold Monday morning.
Needless to say Jubilee line users were not impressed...
Service has resumed...
But severe delays persist
