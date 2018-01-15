Commuters are facing an all to familiar problem as they make their way into work on Monday morning (January 15).

A faulty train in Baker Street has left the Jubilee line part suspended and running to severe delays .

There is no service between Green Park and Stratford.

Transport for London (TfL) said London Overground, London Buses, DLR are accepting tickets via any reasonable route.

The Jubilee line starts at Stanmore Underground station, before cutting through Wembley , Neasden and Willesden before heading towards Waterloo via Baker Street and green park stations.

It then heads through east London, via stations including Bermondsey and Canary Wharf, before terminating in Stratford.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.

