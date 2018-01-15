The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters have struggled to make their way into work on Monday morning (January 15) following major disruption on the Jubilee line .

A broken down train at Baker Street meant part of the service was suspended for a period of time before reopening to "severe" delays.

Transport for London (TfL) then downgraded the delays to "minor" but Tube users were still reporting crammed trains, overcrowded platforms and closed stations.

TfL has now changed the status of the line to "good service".

The dreadful start to the day happened on Blue Monday - a name given to a day in January said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The faulty train initially meant services were suspended between Green Park and Stratford with long delays to the rest of the line.

(Image: Deanne Blaylock)

Shortly before 7pm the service started running with "severe" delays before this was soon changed to "minor" delays.

However, getwestlondon reporters caught up in it questioned whether the delays were minor.

(Image: Katy Clifton)

Katy Clifton said it was "madness" at Baker Street station, where she was stuck. She said trains were full, meaning users could not board at the station.

As a result, the gates at the station have been closed as the platforms are at capacity.

She also says commuters are being advised to use the Bakerloo line instead.

(Image: Katy Clifton)

It was a similar situation at London Bridge, where getwestlondon editor Deanne Blaylock reported the station had been closed due to overcrowded platforms.

And Katherine Clementine said: "The Jubilee line trains are so packed there's delays leaving every single station as bags/people keep getting suck in the doors."

