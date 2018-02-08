The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters on the Jubilee line faced morning hush hour misery after the line was partly suspended between Neasden and Stanmore .

Passengers on stations across the line complained of a lack of information and lengthy delays as the line struggled to cope with a signal failure at Wembley Park.

The suspension, starting at around 8.25am on Thursday (February 8), was later extended to Willesden Green .

One Twitter user complained he was stuck on a Tube train in a tunnel for more then half-an-hour without any information.

Balázs Horváth tweeted: "Dreadful @TfL kept us in @jubileeline tunnel over half hour without any information no air, no space... fantastic job..."

Other commuters were left irate when services at other stations on the line were not running despite London Underground reporting a "good service".

The District line was also part suspended between Tunrham Green and Richmond on Thursday morning, with severe delays across the rest of the line.

(Image: Arun Joseph)

This compounded the issues at Westminster and West Ham stations, where the Jubilee interchanges with the District.

Service resumed on the entirety of the line at around 9.05am but residual delays persisted on the line for some time.

