A watchdog has flagged up shortcomings of the probation team which will be responsible for monitoring black cab rapist John Worboys .

Inspectors examining the London division of the National Probation Service (NPS) found too few offenders were abiding by the conditions of their sentence.

They said work to reduce reoffending was "variable", while the response to referrals about breaches of court orders or licensing conditions lagged behind national performance "by some distance".

But the HM Inspectorate of Probation concluded that the London division had shown encouraging improvements over the last year and the quality of activity to protect the public was good.

The report by Chief Inspector of Probation Dame Glenys Stacey was released on Wednesday (January 10), just days after it emerged serial sex attacker Worboys would be released from jail.

The 60-year-old had been jailed indefinitely in 2009 and told he would spend a minimum eight years behind bars after he was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman.

The cabbie offered victims Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash.

The drugs left the women insensible and unable to protect themselves as he pounced on them in the back of the vehicle.

Many of Worboys' victims were young women who had been drinking at venues in the West End and Chelsea .

Dame Glenys said the NPS London division it has acted on concerns and recommendations raised following a previous inspection: "There were encouraging signs of improvement, but more still to be done."

Michael Spurr, chief executive of HM Prison and Probation Service, added: "I'm pleased that the Chief Inspector has acknowledged the good work being done by the National Probation Service in London.

"Her assessment that the service is performing well both in its work to protect the public and in providing sentencing advice to the courts is a tribute to the hard work and professionalism of probation staff."

Police have previously said Worboys may have attacked more than 100 women.

The Parole Board decision caused outrage and led some asking for assurances that women will be safe after he is released from prison .

