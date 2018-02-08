Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of black cab rapist John Worboys' victims have been given the go-ahead to challenge the decision to release him from prison .

Judges sitting at the High Court on Wednesday (February 7) also granted permission to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to bring a judicial review action against the Parole Board .

Sir Brian Leveson and Mr Justice Garnham ruled that their cases could proceed to a full hearing next month.

In January, another senior judge temporarily blocked the 60-year-old serial sex attacker's release pending the hearing in London before the two judges.

Sir Brian and Mr Justice Garnham ruled that bar should be continued.

Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers. Some of his victims were picked up from trendy night spots in Chelsea .

He became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his hackney carriage.

Worboys was present in the dock of the court, flanked by security officers, to hear the ruling of the two judges.

(Image: PA / Met Police)

He said the judicial review claims brought by the two women, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and Mr Khan "shall be linked".

The judge stated that the release of Worboys "pursuant to the decision of the Parole Board for England and Wales directing his release shall be stayed pending the hearing on permission for judicial review and directions... or further order".

Mr Khan said after the ruling: "The victims of John Worboys, and all Londoners, will be relieved at this ruling.

"I'm pleased that there will now be an opportunity for thorough scrutiny of this decision by the parole board."

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Harriet Wistrich, solicitor with Birnberg Peirce who is representing the victims, said after the hearing: "We are obviously very pleased that permission has been granted to proceed."

She also praised one of the victims who confronted Worboys in court: "She felt it was really necessary to be there and to say she wasn't going to be frightened of him being there, and to challenge his power.

"But obviously it is hard seeing him there in the flesh after all this time."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.