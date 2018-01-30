The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bag containing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen from a Jubilee line train near Wembley, an investigation has found.

The bag was initially thought to be lost property when the female owner reported it missing on November 14 last year.

However, after an investigation by British Transport Police (BTP), officers now believe the bag was stolen and the force has now issued CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to.

The theft reportedly happened at around 12.10pm on a train travelling between Wembley Park and Neasden.

(Image: British Transport Police)

The 25-year-old victim is understood to have accidentally left the bag, which contained thousands of pounds of worth of jewellery, in one of the carriages.

CCTV stills issued by BTP appear to show a man pick up the bag, but it was not subsequently handed into station staff or to police.

(Image: British Transport Police)

Officers want the man pictured to come forward and speak to the force, or for anyone who recognises the man to report any information they have that could assist the investigation.

If you know who the man is, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61061, quoting reference number 253 of 14 November.

