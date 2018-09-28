Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breakspear Crematorium, Ruislip and Harefield were all covered in pink for the 'FUNeral' of 10-year-old Ruislip schoolgirl Jess Shepherd.

Jess, known for her zest for life and positive attitude, passed away on September 7 after a seven-year battle with a rare form of cancer, called neuroblastoma, having been diagnosed at age 3.

Mourners, all dressed in pink as it was Jess' favourite colour, gathered at lunchtime on Thursday, September 27, for a uniquely cheerful ceremony the schoolgirl organised herself prior to her death, filling both the main and overflow chapel.

Outside the streets were decorated with pink balloons and ribbons in both Ruislip and Harefield, where Jess went to school, and well-wishers clapped as her bright pink hearse drove by.

(Image: Jake Darling)

A fitting tribute to a 'sunny' girl

Get West London was invited to cover Jess's 'FUNeral', which featured music, dancing and poetry dedicated to her.

The service was conducted by celebrant Karen Hopkins and both Jess's mother, Danielle White, and her grandmother, Louise Walker spoke.

Jess's gran Louise described how Jess planned her own funeral when it became clear she was nearing the end of her life, adding that "she did not want anyone to be sad and she wanted them to have fun".

(Image: Jake Darling)

One attendee, Eoin Hannan, 64, a friend of Jess's mother, stayed true to Jess's wishes by coming dressed as the Pink Panther.

Jess picked all her own music, which included "Circle of Life" from The Lion King , one of her favourite films, "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainer and "Zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from Song of the South , as she nicknamed her grandmother "Doo-dah".

Her favourite song "Roar" by Katy Perry, which Celebrant Karen noted had "lyrics that could have been written for her", was also played, having recently been dedicated to Jess by the singer at a concert in June . Perry is one of many celebrities to have shown support for Jess after being contacted by her friends and family on social media.

Mourners were asked to dance to "All About That Bass" by Trainor, as a moving tribute to Jess's love of dance and relentlessly positive attitude, as typified by her common saying that being sad is a "waste of a day".

(Image: Jake Darling)

There was also a reading from Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne, from a passage about love and friendship, in which Piglet reassures Pooh that "even if we're ever apart... If you think only of me... I'll always be with you".

Opening the service, Karen said: "Some people just cannot help making a difference in our lives, simply by being who they are they make the world a little brighter, a little gentler and a little warmer.

"Jess will live on through all your precious memories of her, the connection of love is enduring and forever.

"It is hard to imagine a day when the world will make sense again but stop to remember the lives she has touched. It is very clear from the memories being shared just how special she was."

As well as a close-knit group of friends, including many other children being treated for cancer, Jess also had many friends at Harefield Primary School and supporters across the globe through social media.

Loving tributes from her bereaved family

Both Jess's mother and grandmother spoke of their deep love for her and the memories they had shared.

Her mum Danielle read out a short prayer she had written for Jess, while Louise read a poem she had been asked to write by her granddaughter before she died.

When asked if she wanted to hear the poem, Louise reported that Jess said she didn't need to, as she would be there in her heart listening as it was read out.

Mum Danielle said: "I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart today for all the support you have shown Jess over the years.

"Despite the hand she was dealt, she always insisted on living life to the fullest. I really did not want to let her go."

(Image: Jake Darling)

Grandmother Louise said: "I would like to thank everybody who decorated Harefield and Ruislip so beautifully. You made us cry in the car all the way here."

She also thanked Harefield Infants and Primary Schools, where Jess studied, for supporting her granddaughter so well.

She added: "I do not think a day ever went by when she did not want to be at school. There were times when I had to say you are not going and she would not speak to me for hours.

"But our biggest thank you is to Jess's medical teams, who have worked tirelessly over the last four and half years, we love you dearly.

"A special thanks goes to her consultant, who went above and beyond and tried every single thing to get her into remission but sadly it wasn't meant to be."

(Image: Jake Darling)

After being diagnosed at age 3, Jess went into remission until the age of 6, after which she received continuous treatment, including some new trials.

Jess received some experimental treatment at the Lion ward of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, where she befriended three younger children Eden Eyre, Siobhan Mather and Isla Caton. Louise described how she was like a "protector" to these younger children and the family has invited well-wishers to make donations to them in Jess's name.

(Image: Rachael Wells photography)

Haresfield and Ruislip bedecked in pink in her honour

Even outside the grounds of Breakspear Crematorium, Jess's impact was being felt, as the streets of Haresfield and her home Ruislip were garlanded in pink in her memory.

Passers-by clapped as her bright pink hearse drove by and many shops had pink window displays or signs with her name.

Street lamps were festooned with pink balloons and multiple residents posted pictures to Facebook of the decorations put up by her loved ones and supporters.

One organiser posted to Facebook that they would leave the decorations up for a week in her honour before beginning to take them down.

Resident Suzy Flood wrote: "Moved beyond words today when a little girls’ smile and laughter brought a village, and people from across the world, together.

"Pink ribbons have been put up in Harefield in honour and memory of the very beautiful Jess who tragically lost her battle with neuroblastoma on 7/9 age 10, for her funeral tomorrow. RIP beautiful."

In addition to her "FUNeral", Jess also organised an "afterlife party" in Harefield at the Harefield Cricket Club for her siblings and all her friends.

It featured amusements like a bouncy castle and "Miss Ballooniverse", a performer she had met previously at charity events.