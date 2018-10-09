Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The streets of Ruislip were a sea of pink as crowds gathered to celebrate the life of an extraordinary 10-year-old girl.

Schoolgirl Jess Shepherd died after a seven-year battle with cancer on September 7. She didn't want people to be sad at her funeral, on September 27, which she planned herself and called a FUNeral.

She asked them to wear her favourite colour, pink, and made sure there would be music and dancing.

There were tears and laughter in equal measure as people gathered at Ruislip crematorium to say their goodbyes.

Jess was diagnosed with rare neuroblastoma aged just three and was told last Christmas that no other treatment, other than palliative care, was possible.

Jess is no longer here but her remarkable legacy will live on because of how she faced the unthinkable with a huge smile on her face, right up to the end.

"She was always smiling", was one of the many tributes Jess's grandmother, Louise Walker, shared before her funeral.

Jess was "always coming out with little gems", such as phrases like "don't be sad, it's a waste of a day" and "if you worry, you can't enjoy life."

(Image: Rachael Wells photography)

Jess's positivity and zest for life gained her a huge following on social media after she and her family launched a "Roar for Jess" campaign to help her "Beat Boris" and raise money for her cancer treatment - Boris was the nickname Jess gave to her tumour.

Even when Jess was told she didn't have much longer to live, her joyful personality and energy proved an inspiration to others and still does.

Jess's has more than 19,000 followers on social media and her family have decided to keep her Facebook page up and running to honour her.

"It was her smile and her personality, she was so positive right up until the end and she always thought about everybody else-that's why she has so many followers", Louise explained.

(Image: Jake Darling)

"All her followers from Facebook and Twitter wanted to know how Jess' younger siblings,Taylor and Mia, were doing after [her death]. So we thought we would update it, not every day like we did for Jess, but if we went anywhere or did anything, so they would know how we were getting on - but it's really to keep her legacy going.

"We want to show them life after Jess to honour her. So when we go on day trips out or holidays or when we go to see something at school, so people can see how they're coping.

"Jess loved them to pieces and this is for her really."

The streets of Harefield were draped in pink for Jess' funeral and kept that way for a whole week afterwards - a statement to the strength of her legacy.

(Image: Rachael Wells photography)

Jess' unshakable positivity could teach us all a thing or two, after all how often have you let worries get in the way of having fun or enjoying life?

As Londoners we spend a lot of time worrying - that we're working to much, that our rent is too high, that we'll never be able to afford a mortgage.

But maybe next time your train is cancelled or you're feeling glum because your bus is late, you should remember Jess, what she went through with a smile on her face, and think to yourself: "don't be sad, it's a waste of a day."