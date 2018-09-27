Dozens of people are expected in Ruislip to pay their respects at the funeral of brave schoolgirl Jess Shepherd who died after a long battle with a rare cancer.
The 10-year-old, from Ruislip Gardens, passed away on September 7 after battling neuroblastoma, which mainly affects babies and young children, for seven years .
When Jess, who had a "zest for life", and her famly were told the heartbreaking news that her condition was terminal, the young girl decided she wanted to plan her own "FUNeral", including picking her favourite song 'Roar' by Katy Perry to be played at the ceremony.
The funeral will be held at 12.15pm at Breakspear Crematorium, on Breakspear Road in Ruislip, on Thursday (September 27), with an overflow area in the north chapel available for members of the public who wish to attend and pay their respects without a personal invitation.
Jess' grandmother, Louise Walker, paid tribute to the young girl who was "always smiling".
"She had little sayings like 'don't be sad, it's a waste of a day' and 'if you worry, you can't enjoy life' and she really did live exactly how she said things. She tried not to worry, she was a very brave girl," Louise said.
"Jess inspired other people, they would say that if she could manage then so could they."
We have been invited to attend the funeral by Jess' family and to share updates from the day for those who cannot be there in person.
'She insisted on living life to the fullest'
The song ‘Circle of Life’, famous from the Lion King soundtrack, has been played to start the service. Jess’s mum Daniel said a short prayer and she told those gathered: “I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you have shown Jess over the years. Despite the hand she was dealt, she always insisted on living life to the fullest”.
'Roar'
Flowers spelling out ‘Jessica’ are displayed in the window of the hearse, with more flowers spelling out ‘roar’.
Harefield decorated in memory of Jess
The community in Harefield has got together to decorate as much of the area as possible in pink in memory of Jess.
Suzy Flood, who took the photos, wrote on social media: “Moved beyond words today.
”When a little girl’s smile and laughter brought a village, and people from across the world, together. Pink ribbons have been put up in Harefield in honour and memory of the very beautiful Jess who tragically lost her battle with neuroblastoma, age 10. RIP beautiful.”
Family overwhelmed by support
Louise Walker, Jess’ gran, said: “Since her death, we have had amazing support, especially in Harefield and Ruislip. I have not seen it myself but I’m told Harefield has gone completely pink for her because it was her favourite colour and Ruislip is doing the same.
“She’s even going to be in a pink hearse tomorrow so it will be very special.”
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our updates from the funeral of 10-year-old Jess Shepherd.
Jess wanted to make sure today was a day of celebration, not sadness, so she planned her own “FUNeral” ceremony and said she does not want people to cry.
Her grandmother, Louise Walker said: “Jess organised her own funeral when she realised that there was not anymore hope. We had lots of difficult conversations and she told us exactly what she wanted, which made it less hard for us.
“She said she did not want anyone to be sad and she wanted them to have fun, although I told her I couldn’t promise that no one would cry. She chose her own music, including her favourite song ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry, which she always said was written about her, because she wanted a lot of dancing.”