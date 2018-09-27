Dozens of people are expected in Ruislip to pay their respects at the funeral of brave schoolgirl Jess Shepherd who died after a long battle with a rare cancer.

The 10-year-old, from Ruislip Gardens, passed away on September 7 after battling neuroblastoma, which mainly affects babies and young children, for seven years .

When Jess, who had a "zest for life", and her famly were told the heartbreaking news that her condition was terminal, the young girl decided she wanted to plan her own "FUNeral", including picking her favourite song 'Roar' by Katy Perry to be played at the ceremony.

The funeral will be held at 12.15pm at Breakspear Crematorium, on Breakspear Road in Ruislip, on Thursday (September 27), with an overflow area in the north chapel available for members of the public who wish to attend and pay their respects without a personal invitation.

Jess' grandmother, Louise Walker, paid tribute to the young girl who was "always smiling".

"She had little sayings like 'don't be sad, it's a waste of a day' and 'if you worry, you can't enjoy life' and she really did live exactly how she said things. She tried not to worry, she was a very brave girl," Louise said.

"Jess inspired other people, they would say that if she could manage then so could they."

We have been invited to attend the funeral by Jess' family and to share updates from the day for those who cannot be there in person.