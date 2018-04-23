Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used a rally in Hillingdon to attack the far-right in a thinly-veiled attempt to try to repair any damage done to his party by the recent row over anti-Semitism.

Speaking at Ryefield Primary School in the Tory-run West London borough on Saturday (April 21), Mr Corbyn welcomed a group of guests from the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) to the meeting, which came before a day of doorstep canvassing in the run-up to the May 3 borough elections.

In a swipe at critics who have dubbed him too soft on anti-Semitism within Labour, he issued a call to arms against the far-right in Europe which has enjoyed a resurgence in Austria - and more-so Hungary under its premier Viktor Orbán - in recent months.

Mr Corbyn said: "I want to pay a warm welcome to our colleagues who have come from Austria today.

"The rise of the far-right across central Europe is something they have stood up against, they have opposed it, just as they have opposed the rise of the far-right in Hungary and other places.

"It's a European-wide phenomenon, either we allow the far-right to rise, or the parties of the left offer policies that are meaningful to the population, policies about building houses, building schools, building hospitals, paying people properly, redistributing wealth and power.

"Either that or we allow the right to dominate politics and the free marketeers to destroy our working class communities across the continent.

"We know which direction our party is headed in, so welcome to our friends from Austria."

Mr Corbyn joked he would look forward to a summer of campaigning in Austria if he was invited.

Speaking after the recent public row which has broken out about the status and privileges of the so-called 'Windrush Generation' of British immigrants who came to the UK from the Caribbean in the 1950s and 60s, he called on Prime Minister Theresa May to "apologise to us all" for the government's attitude and her decision, whilst Home Secretary in 2013, to send vans around the country adorned with a slogan aimed at illegal immigrants saying "Go Home or Face Arrest".

Mr Corbyn reinforced Labour hopes that the party can take Tory-controlled Hillingdon at the May 3 elections, saying Labour had "turned politics on its head" at the last General Election.

He said: "We excited a lot of people about the possibilities of living in a different way. The empowerment of people in how our education, our housing, our health, our industries are run."

Hillingdon has been led by the Tories for 20 years, and Labour's main stronghold in the borough has traditionally been in the South around the Hayes and Harlington constituency of shadow chancellor John McDonnell - also present at the meeting.

But Labour activists believe they can increase their share from the 23 of 65 seats they currently hold, especially in the geographical centre of the borough around foreign secretary Boris Johnson's Uxbridge parliamentary seat.

Mr Corbyn said two key policies Labour unveiled last Thursday would be crucial to winning votes on the doorstep. A new national education service designed to provide free education for all from cradle to grave as a "human right" and Labour's new housing strategy which would see a million new homes built - half of them council houses.

He said: "We live in a wonderful city and I've been an MP in London for a very long time. I'm absolutely sick of seeing luxury apartments going up all over this city."

Mr McDonnell was greeted with cheers when he said taking Hillingdon on May 3 be would be the prequel to ousting Boris Johnson from his Uxbridge seat.

He said: "We're on the edge of a significant victory.

"I think we can take Hillingdon, with a bit of effort now, we can take this borough back to Labour control, and you know exactly what that means for us.

"It means we will be able to give people a decent quality of life again, house people who are in desperate need of housing. The social care that's been taken away from our elderly we will be able to put back in place and we will be able to give our kids the best life chance, the best start in life possible with our investment in education.

"We don't just want to win in Hillingdon, we want to win with a decent majority so we can implement the policies we need in this area."

