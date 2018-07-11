Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous thug who punched his partner as she fed her seven-week old baby after she texted her ex was jailed for a year on Wednesday (July 11).

Brendan Gorman, 22, of Shelley Crescent in Southall , ranted at Amber Williams for hours after learning she had been in touch with the other man over access to their children from that relationship.

Ms Williams tried to explain away the contact but her "agitated and jealous" boyfriend refused to accept it, the Old Bailey heard.

She was followed outside the property when she went for some fresh air and then back in by Gorman, who was drunkenly slurring his words, before she lay down on her bed to feed the new-born.

"While she was doing that the defendant walked straight up to her, leant over her and punched her on the left cheek with his right hand", said Linda Shamel, prosecuting.

"She said she became scared, not least for her own safety but also for the baby she had in her hand."

The court heard that Gorman then hissed: "I'll cut you. Don't let the kids hear."

Ms Williams sustained swelling to the side of her face as a result of the assault at her home in Harlington on May 30 this year.

She called her ex along with the police and Gorman was arrested for common assault.

He eventually admitted the offence along with breaching a suspended sentence imposed after he admitted wounding a fellow drinker in a vicious pub brawl back in 2015.

Gorman and his brother had been drinking in Ealing where they got in a row with another group of men which continued through the evening of July 17.

He was dragged outside by his sibling, but marched back into the pub when a glass was hurled at his brother by an unknown person.

A peacemaker who ended up in Gorman's path suffered a broken nose and cheekbone while the floor of his eye socket was partially disintegrated, after he was punched by Gorman.

He was left without sensation in his teeth and now suffers tinnitus.

Taking into account his age and commitment to tackling drug and alcohol addiction, the judge on that occasion imposed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, along with 50 hours of rehabilitation.

Christopher Johnston, defending, said Gorman "bitterly regrets" the most recent attack on his partner and "feels thoroughly ashamed of himself for letting his emotions break out".

Gorman got himself a job in a warehouse moving goods around in a truck last autumn, but he broke his foot and was left with no motivation to keep off the booze.

Judge John Hillen told Gorman: "You are a 22-year-old man with a serious addiction to alcohol which has led you to violence in the past and has continued up until nearly this day."

A previous alcohol treatment requirement imposed when Gorman was 18 to address his drinking had failed, the court heard.

"He only made it nine months into the two-year suspended sentence before drink drove him to lash out again", the judge said.

"That could have been an extremely serious event, of course", the judge added. "Inevitably the custodial threshold is passed and inevitably in my judgement there is no reason why the suspended sentence, or part thereof, should not be imposed."

Gorman was handed a two-month sentence for common assault whilst the judge also ordered he serve 10 months of the suspended sentence consecutively.

No restraining order was made after Ms Williams indicated she wished to reconcile with Gorman and no evidence was presented of any history of domestic violence between them.