The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of three boys killed in a car crash in Hayes gathered outside the Old Bailey on Wednesday morning to demand a tough sentence for the driver.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, from Hayes , was two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit when his black Audi crashed into a group of young people in Shepiston Lane on January 26 this year.

Chudasama was attempting to overtake another driver at 71mph on the 60mph road when he lost control of his car and crashed into a bus stop.

Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, were all hit and killed.

Chudasama previously pleaded guilty on Monday February 26 to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

A number of online petitions have been created to demand the conviction be reconsidered and a charge of murder applied, however this charge has not been made or brought before the courts.

The maximum jail sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years.

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

Protesters gathered outside the court on Wednesday morning ahead of Chudasama's sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Around a dozen people were carrying placards bearing the slogan "Justice for our Boys", with pictures of Harry, Josh and George.

Inside the courtroom, two security officers were present alongside members of the victims' families, with another two in the public gallery.

Commenting on the petition, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service previously said: " This was a tragic case that resulted in the death of teenagers Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness.

"We carefully considered all the evidence available in this case in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and determined that death by dangerous driving was the most appropriate charge.

"Our thoughts are with the families concerned at this difficult time."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .