A 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of Jason Isaacs in Northolt has been remanded in custody after his trial date was set at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (February 20).

The teenager, from Ilford, appeared in court via video link and told his trial would begin on April 30 this year, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of murder on November 30 2017 and charged the following day.

It came nearly two weeks after the “brutal” stabbing in Northolt's Newnham Close, which Metropolitan Police was called to at around 10.30pm on November 18.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found Mr Isaacs, who was 18, suffering from multiple stab wounds at the scene and took him to a London hospital, where he died after three days in a coma.

The student was the 24th teenager to be violently killed in the capital in 2017.

(Image: Craig Henry)

Speaking two weeks after her son's death, his mother said their lives had been left “in pieces”.

She said: “Our amazing, beautiful Jason went out with friends for a night out and a few drinks."

"He should have come home to his loving family, instead he was brutally attacked – he never stood a chance," she added.

The teenage defendant has pleaded not guilty to murder.

