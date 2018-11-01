Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Japanese pilot has been arrested at Heathrow Airport , where he was accused of being drunk.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was detained at the airport at 6.10pm on Sunday before a Japan Airlines (JAL) flight to Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police said.

Jitsukawa was charged with performing an aviation function with alcohol in his blood over the legal limit.

JAL has apologised to the passengers on the flight for the incident.

It said the flight was delayed by more than an hour and was operated by the remaining two pilots.

