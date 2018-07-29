Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A string of several west London criminals were locked up in July for their vile offences.

Many of the names on our list will be spending several years behind bars, while others will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

We have compiled a list of the most heinous criminals locked up in west London in July, detailing their crimes and how long they were jailed for.

Darusz Badek and Sebastian Szalski

Sebastian Szalski and Darusz were both given life sentences for the brutal murder of a young father.

Szalski was given a 30-year sentence, while Badek will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison for killing 36-year-old Sukhijit Dhariwal on December 21 last year.

Kingston Crown Court on July 4 heard how on December 21 last year Mr Dhariwal had been in the Albion Road pub, in Hibernia Road, with two friends after work.

From the pub he moved onto another bar in Hounslow High Street, which he left at around 1am to make his way home.

Mr Dhariwal was near his house when Szalski and Badek first attacked him.

They struck him and pushed him to the ground before running off.

The pair returned around ten minutes later and launched a second attack - much of which was caught on CCTV.

The footage captured the duo as they violently punched, kicked and stamped on the victim. They then stole some of his possessions, while he lay helplessly on the ground.

Szalski and Badek then returned home to arm themselves with a knife before making their final attack on the victim.

They stabbed him repeatedly in the leg and severed an artery. They rounded off the stabbings by punching and kicking Mr Dhariwal more.

Witness accounts led officers to Szalski and Badek's address on Albion Road. Officers spotted blood stains on the front door handle and inside the home when they arrived.

Police found Szalski and Badek virtually naked and hiding in the attic and arrested them.

Homicide and Major Crime Command Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, said: "This was a senseless and brutal attack on a young husband and father, costing him his life and leaving a small child to grow up without a father.

"It is clear from the fact that the defendants left and returned twice, to further assault Mr Dhariwali, that their intent was to cause serious harm.

"In what has been an extremely traumatic time for Mr Dharwali's family, I hope that the convictions can bring them a sense of justice."

Ian Knight

"Dangerous" thug Ian Knight who repeatedly knifed a man in the head, neck and shoulder and hand was jailed for 11 years on July 13.

Knight, 33, of Musquash Way stabbed a man multiple times at an address in Maswell Park Road on October 5 last year.

Members of the public rang the police after seeing the victim walking along the road bleeding following the attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The victim had been at a Maswell Park Road address when he was attacked by Knight on October 5 and stabbed several times in the head, neck and shoulder as well as sustaining injuries to his hand whilst trying to defend himself.

"The victim fled the scene but was located close by when police officers were called by concerned members of the public about a man walking along the road bleeding.

"The officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived on scene, they then established the location of the attack and directed other officers to attend."

A Hounslow Police spokesman said: "Through piecing the details of the incident together and a thorough investigation, as well as forensic evidence obtained from the victim, scene and Knight, a conviction was secured and a dangerous offender is off the street."

Regnoricus Shanmugam

Regnoricus Shanmugam a paedophile from Southall who made and distributed more than 60,000 indecent images of children was jailed for three years on July 2.

Even while on bail, having admitted to police that he downloaded and kept the indecent images, he continued to use the internet to find child pornography.

Regnoricus Shanmugam was first arrested by police who were acting on intelligence that an unknown suspect was using the internet at an address in Chaucer Avenue, Hayes , to download indecent images of children, Metropolitan Police said.

The Trinity Road, Southall, resident was released on bail and ordered to come back in October 2017. While on bail he was not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with anyone below the age of 18. He also had to report to a police station once a week.

Three devices with memory cards were recovered by police in a swoop on January 12, which proved that he had been downloading indecent images since having first been arrested in October 2016.

Shanmugam was charged that day with three counts of distributing indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

PC Ania Sudol, attached to the Met’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OCSEA), said:“Shanmugam told officers in his interview that he knew that viewing or downloading these sorts of images was illegal, however he continued to do so, showing blatant disregard for the law.

“Analysis of computers, hard-drives and mobile phones seized subsequently identified that he had over 60,000 indecent images of children and had been involved in the large scale distribution of these images via instant messaging apps over a significant period of time.

“I’m thankful to all the officers involved in this operation in helping put a very dangerous man in prison for a very long time.”

Tommy Brooks and Elaine Douglas

"Parasitic" fraudsters Tommy Brooks and Elaine Douglas who claimed to be victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in order to freeload a combined £125,000 in financial support were jailed for three years and three months and three years respectively.

After the tragic "human catastrophe" in which 71 people died last year, Brooks, 52, and Douglas, 51, came forward saying that they had lived on the 19th floor of the building.

The pair said that on the night of the fire they had been staying with friends but that their home and all their belongings had been destroyed in the tower block blaze.

Elaine Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had received £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire as well as free hotel accommodation by the time their fraud was discovered by the authorities.

Metropolitan Police arrested the pair on May 1 and charged them the following day. They both pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of seeking leave to remain in UK via deception at Isleworth Crown Court on May 30.

At sentencing the judge remarked "This was a parasitic fraud in the wake of a human catastrophe."

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, the senior investigating officer for Operation Northleigh, said: "I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling."

Mark Nevin

Mark Nevin, a sex pest who lay in wait for lone women before exposing himself to them, was locked up for four years and seven months on July 20.

PC Jay Thorn, the investigating officer, said the way Nevin carried out his offences was “extremely calculated and disturbing”.

The court heard how the 39-year-old would drive to a particular bus stop on Watford Way at its junction with Westside in Barnet where he would park up and loiter waiting for lone women.

When one arrived he would get their attention by either coughing or calling out to them, before he would expose himself and walk away.

Between October 2017 and February this year, five women came forward to report six separate incident - with one being targeted by Nevin twice.

But he was caught after one of the victims managed to see him getting into his car, and she made a note of his registration number which was passed to police.

He was also convicted of breach of a sexual harm prevention order and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

PC Thorn added: “ In his pursuit for sexual gratification he has now left some of his victims too anxious to walk alone at night.

“I hope today’s sentence will give them some sort of comfort and closure; and would appeal for any further victims to contact police on 020 7232 7444 or 101.”

Daniel Doherty

Daniel Doherty, An Uxbridge vet who helped a puppy farming gang to sell illegally bred puppies will now serve time behind bars after his sentenced was increased at the Court of Appeal.

Doherty, who runs MyVet24/7 surgeries in Hillingdon and Uxbridge was originally spared jail despite pocketing cash-in-hand payments from gang, who made millions selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting members of the public.

The disgraced vet is one of four men who had their sentences increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, personally presented their cases to the Court of Appeal on Thursday (July 19) under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme.

Doherty, 49, formerly of Wood Lane, in Iver Heath, had been convicted at Isleworth Crown Court in April of conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced on May 22 to a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months alongside 80 hours of unpaid work.

But now he will be locked up for three years and six months after his sentence was increased.

Simon O’Donnell, Thomas Stokes, Edward Stokes, and Daniel Doherty were part of a puppy-farming conspiracy thought to have raised around £2 million.

O’Donnell, Thomas Stokes and Edward Stokes were involved in importing farmed puppies from abroad - while Doherty provided them with misleading welfare documents, including immunisation certificates, which were used to reassure the people who bought the puppies.

Many of the supposedly healthy puppies sold by this group became unwell, leaving their owners with significant veterinary bills, or even the traumatic decision of whether to have them euthanised.

Simon O’Donnell, 30, previously of Bradenham Road, Hayes , and Thomas Stokes, 26, previously of Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, previously both received prison sentences of three years for the same charges, as well as four-month concurrent terms for animal welfare offences.

Edward Stokes, 35, previously of Rosedale Avenue, Hayes, received a two year suspended sentence.

At the Court of Appeal, Thomas Stokes’ sentence was increased to four years eight months, and O'Donnell’s sentenced was increased to four years imprisonment.

And Edward Stokes' will also be locked up as his sentence was increased to four years and eight months in jail.

Margaret McDonagh, 27, Simon O’Donnell's wife, received an 18-month community order.

Thomas O’Donnell, 29, previously of Bedwell Gardens, Hayes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.