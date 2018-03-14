Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers who tied a woman up with shoelaces and raped her in her home have had their sentences extended.

Ovidiu, 30, and Andrei Mamaliga, 29, carried out the "horrific sex attack" on a woman in her 40s just a year after being released from a French prison having served a rape sentence.

The duo were found guilty of rape, sexual assault, attempted rape, actual bodily harm and theft at Isleworth Crown Court and were each jailed for 12 years with a licence extension of eight years, on December 1 2017.

However Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP believed the sentence was too lenient and went to the Court of Appeal for an extended sentence.

The brothers had spoken with their victim outside her home in Ealing on May 10 2017, before returning later that day to attack her.

One of the brothers followed her into her home and asked to use the toilet, but the woman said no and asked him to leave.

The man refused to leave her property, and instead attacked her and forced her on to the bed face down, tying her up with shoe laces brought with them.

The woman was undressed and raped and suffered injuries during the brutal attack.

The brothers then stole a number of items from her, including jewellery which had a significant sentimental value to the victim.

On Tuesday (March 13), the Court of Appeal decided to extend the brothers' sentence to 18 years imprisonment, with a further six years on licence.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “These men befriended the victim and then saw an opportunity to launch a brutal attack.

"Their actions have had a significant impact on the victim who is now too frightened to return to her home.

"Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated, and I hope the increased sentence can bring some comfort to the victim at this difficult time."

Speaking after the original sentencing in December, Detective Inspector Tim Desai, who led the investigation, said the brothers pose a “huge danger to women”.

“This was a horrific sex attack committed by two brothers who pose a huge danger to women and should be behind bars,” he said.

“The victim was friendly and welcoming when they engaged her in conversation, but she could have no clue as to their violent intentions.

“She has been left traumatised by what happened, and I praise her bravery in first reporting the attack and then coming face-to-face with her attackers and testifying against them to ensure their convictions.

“There may well be other victims of these two men who for whatever reason did not report the crime to police at the time.

“We would urge you to contact police - our specially trained officer will provide you with any support you need, and we will do everything we can to achieve justice for you."

