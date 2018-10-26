Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for his role in the death of a victim who was brutally tortured at a property in Harlesden.

Kamil Dreszer, 32, of no fixed abode, was twice previously found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Polish national Andrzej Kulesza but was acquitted after appeals.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday (October 22), on the first day of a retrial for murder at the Old Bailey.

The court heard how the victim, who was involved in drug dealing, was kidnapped because he owed money to Grzegorz Misiak, tortured and ransomed to his girlfriend, who was extorted for hundreds of pounds before his death.

Acting Detective Inspector James Howarth said: "Dreszer has been convicted and sentenced for his role in the homicide of Andrzej, having previously been sentenced for his role in the kidnap, false imprisonment and hiding the body.

"Motivated by revenge for a debt, Dreszer took Andrzej's life and helped to hide his body in a remote location, presumably imagining it would never be found.

"He played a key role in this appalling crime and one can only imagine the physical and emotional trauma Andrzej suffered during the hours he was held captive.

"I would like to thank all the witnesses who came forward and helped police and the wider Polish community for their patience.

"Andrzej's family and our witnesses have had to bear the trauma of a number of retrials and placed their faith in us to help protect them from fear of repercussions."

What happened in Andrzej's final days

Andrzej was reported missing to police in Tottenham by his girlfriend after failing to return from a trip he claimed was to buy milk and bread at a shop near his Stamford Hill home at about 8am on September 19, 2010.

His body would not be discovered until April the next year, near a small village in Northamptonshire by a member of the public walking her dog.

It is believed a recent harvest of very tall elephant grass in the field may have disturbed the bones, which were proved to be Andrzej's using DNA testing.

The court heard that he owed money to Misiak in connection with dealing cannabis and amphetamines and that a group of men, which included Dreszer, forced entry into a friend's homes at around 4am on the day of his disappearance.

They beat the friend with a bicycle lock, knocking out two of his teeth, and threatened him with a knife if he didn't reveal where Andrzej was. The friend's mobile phone was then stolen and used to call two more associates of the victim in the hunt for him.

Finally, a text was sent to Andrzej from his friend's phone, although its contents is still unknown, and used to lure him out of his home, when he was kidnapped and taken, evidence suggests, to an address in Greenhill Park, in Harlesden.

The victim's girlfriend, who grew increasingly worried and began calling friends and acquaintances, was finally told he was kidnapped and ordered to pay a ransom for his safe return.

She was then contacted by Andrzej who, crying and screaming, pleaded with her to help him and provide cash, saying his kidnappers had threatened to kill him otherwise.

However, even though she borrowed £300 from a friend and handed it over to a man near the North Circular at Edmonton, as ordered, Andrzej's kidnappers failed to release him, demanding another £500, before calls abruptly stopped.

The victim's girlfriend borrowed £300 from a friend and handed over the cash to another man at a rendezvous point off the North Circular at Edmonton.

Police believe that Andrzej was beaten, spat on and force-fed amphetamines and alcohol while inside the address. He was ordered to do press-ups and, when he couldn't, was beaten again.

In the early hours of September 21, two days after his disappearance, it is believed that Dreszer and three other men collected his dead body and travelled to dispose of it before returning to London.

A post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of death but there were several bone fractures and a black webbing strap was found round the neck.

Dreszer was sentenced today (Friday, October 26) at the Old Bailey and jailed for 12 years and nine months.