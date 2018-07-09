Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A delay in the injury data vital to the future of Bank Junction's closure has caused alarm for decision-makers considering whether to make the safety scheme permanent.

The hurdle was flagged up at what should have been the first of City of London Corporation's series of votes over whether to permanently close the junction to traffic.

The Bank on Safety scheme was proposed following the death of a cyclist hit by a lorry at the notoriously busy junction in 2015.

The decision was due to wind through a series of votes, with a decision made by July 5.

However in May, the Corporation announced it would need to extend its decision-making process into September, saying it needed more time to see verified safety data.

A report presented to the City's streets and walkways subcommittee on Tuesday, July 3, detailed the data delay.

Previous reports showed the scheme had hit all of its safety and air quality targets, with the first nine months of data showing casualties had halved at the junction since traffic was banned.

The latest report has revised that casualties reduction figure down to 26 per cent for the the first 12 months since the scheme was introduced.

While that figure still exceeds the safety targets, the report noted the change came amid "significant delays" in obtaining verified casualty data for the scheme.

Fully verifiable data for the first 12 months of the scheme is not likely to be available until February 2019, meaning it would not be possible until then to confirm what effect the junction's closure has had on safety, the report continued.

Based on the earlier data, along with evidence of air quality improvements, the Corporation had been recommended to permanently close the junction to all traffic, except cyclists and buses.

Public polling has shown wide support for the scheme.

The CoLP explained the data verification delay, saying a "considerable number" of injury incidents reported to police are notified anywhere from days to several months later.

The subcommittee was told the reasons ranged from people making delayed insurance claims, to the Metropolitan Police dealing with the incident onsite, or the public erroneously reporting the incidents to the Met or other forces. The CoLP then must wait sometimes lengthy periods for the details to be passed back to them, the report said.

Subcommittee members expressed concern about the accuracy of the data.

“There are those who are opposed to this and they will attack it on that basis,” Cllr Randall Anderson said.

Most of the injuries since the junction was closed to traffic are between pedestrians and cyclists.

The latest report showed there had been 11 incidents, including two classified serious. The last serious incident occurred last October when a pedestrian and cyclist collided on Mansion House Street.

The report noted a growing trend of injuries involving cyclists around the City, thought to be due to a combination of increased cycling speeds, or pedestrians growing used to an absence of vehicle traffic failing to check for cyclists.

Cllr Marianne Fredericks said the scheme should be viewed as a "phenomenal" success for safety.

”You will always get people who moan and groan and complain, but we have to take the wider view," she said.

“I would like us to get onto this as we have another accident spot that we need to tackle and get onto it soon; and that’s Ludgate”.

Chairman Chris Hayward asked the subcommittee to unanimously agree to that a permanent scheme had its support.

The subcommittee also decided to order more reports on whether to partially close Beech Street to traffic. It is earmarked for conversion into a retail precinct.

Its potential pedestrianisation is linked to the Corporation's project to tackle air pollution issues in Beech Street and nearby Moor Lane, following a grant from the Mayor of London for works to reduce vehicle emissions.

The decision on Beech St must be approved by TfL and Islington Council - who councillors were warned could have issues with the potential for Beech Street's traffic to transfer to Old Street and cause congestion there.