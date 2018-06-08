Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow residents are enraged that the grass in Chiswick New Cemetery is "like a forest" and has been neglected so long that "you can't see the graves".

Ashford resident Marion Seal, whose parents and late husband are buried in the cemetery says she is "not sleeping" and is "embarrassed" to take family members to visit the graves because of the state of the cemetery.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Mrs Seal said: "It's like a forest - you can't even see the graves, it's completely overgrown.

"It's just upsetting to visit, especially with Father's Day coming up - I have family coming down who will want to visit the graves and I'm too embarrassed to show them.

"I'm not sleeping and it's making me ill, because it's too embarrassing to take them there."

She added: "I went to the grave of my late father to put new stones there and I couldn't put them down because I couldn't even get to it.

"I've spoken to the council who say the contract of the people who used to take care of the cemetery has ended and they're in the process of finding new ones.

"But I don't care, it's not right it's been left to get like this - it's shameful."

Photographs of Marion's brother Tony Gilchrist at the cemetery show the grass up to his knees.

Other upset residents have taken to Facebook to express their angst, with one even describing the cemetery as "like a farmer's field".

In a public Facebook post, Theresa Gibson wrote: "Hounslow Council you should actually be ashamed.

"Chiswick Cemetery is like a farmer's field."

A Hounslow Council spokesman apologised for the condition of the cemetery.

He said: "We are working hard to rectify the situation and our teams are due to be on site by Monday (June 11), after the completion of Chiswick Old Cemetery.

"Extra resources have been introduced to complete the work. The cutting season was due to start in February 2018 but was delayed due to the snow and wet weather."