You might have woken up today to spot a a complete lack of sun and plenty of rain on Sunday (July 29) morning.

Sadly, the wet weather will be hanging around for the rest of the day, not stopping until 8pm at the earliest.

But sun-seekers fear not, as this is just a minor damp blip in another week of high temperatures and tanning opportunities.

The Met Office is predicting that although temperatures are unlikely to reach the scorching heights of last week, they are still likely to reach the mid to late 20s by the end of the week.

The first part of the week, although not exactly tropical, will still see temperatures of around 23 or 24C.

Thursday (August 2), Friday and the weekend however will be considerably warmer and sunnier. Temperatures are currently forecast to hit the late 20s, and this latest spell of warm weather is unlikely to stop any time soon.

The MeteoGroup, which supplies BBC with their weather forecasts, is predicting the warm weather will continue past the end of this week, with temperatures of 27C predicted for every day of the following week.