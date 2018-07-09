The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new skyscraper could soon join the cluster of towering spectacles dotting London's skyline.

The City of London Corporation's planning councillors will vote on Tuesday (July 10) whether to approve the latest planned skyscraper, known as 'Cheesegrater 2' for its similarity to a neighbouring tower.

The proposed 56-storey building would replace 100, 106 and 107 Leadenhall Street.

It would stand 263.4 metres tall, and comprise office space, retail, and a publicly-accessible viewing gallery, along with a restaurant and bar on its topmost levels.

The demolition of the existing buildings would also make way for public space, creating a new pedestrian route into the capital's financial district via.

The proposed building is dubbed 'Cheesegrater 2' due to its tapered angular design, similar to the neighbouring tower at 122 Leadenhall.

Planners have recommended it be approved following changes aimed at ensuring it does not encroach on surrounding buildings, and the skyline views.

The Mayor of London, who has the powers of final approval, supports the development.

(Image: 100 Leadenhall Street)

(Image: 100 Leadenhall Street)

However objections have been entered against the application, according to planning documents.

Among them, Historic Royal Palaces, which has objected to the scheme on the grounds of its impact on the World Heritage site. St Pauls has also objected on the grounds the tower could impact on the view of the Cathedral from Fleet Street and Ludgate Hill.

(Image: PA)

The grade-I listed Bevis Marks Synagogue has also objected to the impact on the daylight and sunlight on its building and adjoining courtyard.

Hong Kong's Lai Sun Development acquired the site earmarked for the new skyscraper, and commissioned London & Oriental to seek planning consent.

It was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the architecture firm behind the One World Trade Centre, which replaced the Twin Towers destroyed in 9-11 in New York City, and also designed the tallest structure in the world, the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates.