The emaciated body of a dog was found in an abandoned van in Uxbridge on New Year's Eve by a passer-by.

The dog's tail and foot were trapped inside the door of the Ford Transit van, which was discovered at 1pm on Sunday (December 31) in Chapel Lane.

The female tan-coloured lurcher's emaciated body was found lying in filth alongside just a saw and a grasscutter, the RSPCA said.

WARNING: This article contains graphic images of animal cruelty below.

It is not sure if dog was dead when it was dumped in the van or if it died as a result of the "incredibly distressing" injuries, the animal charity added.

Two men were reported to have left the van in Chapel Lane on Christmas Eve, the RSPCA said, and a dog was heard barking from inside the vehicle. It is not known if this was the same dog.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Puffer said: “It was incredibly distressing to see such an upsetting sight with the poor dog’s foot and tail trapped in the door.

“I’m very concerned about the circumstances surrounding her death. She was emaciated and I suspect she suffered before dying.

"It’s almost too horrific to imagine that someone could have slammed her leg and tail in the door while she was still alive and just left her to die.

“Unfortunately she did not have a microchip and attempts to trace the owner of the van by police have proved unsuccessful, so we are desperate to hear from anyone with any information which could prove useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

