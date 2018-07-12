The video will start in 8 Cancel

Italian Espresso pioneers Lavazza have made Uxbridge their home by setting up a UK headquarters in the town.

The coffee manufacturers have taken 8,500 sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of the Charter Building in Uxbridge Town Centre, and has also opened a café in the atrium of the building.

The Charter Building, formerly Coca Cola's bottling base, was extensively overhauled by developers Landid Brockton, with a five-storey atrium at the literal and figurative centre of the project.

The building was created to cater for the needs of big businesses looking to join the likes of Hertz, giffgaff and others by basing themselves in Uxbridge.

The building has been developed in a joint venture by Landid Property and Brockton Capital was completed in 2017.

It has slowly been filling with companies looking to base their businesses in the town, and is currently being leased by global pharmaceutical tech firm TraceLink and Tech startup Jazz Networks, which utilises Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide data security solutions.

Meanwhile, flexible workspace giant Spaces has leased the ground floor and will host a number of small businesses and tech startups in the building.

Chris Hiatt, director at Landid, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lavazza to The Charter Building.

"Adding the UK headquarters to the building’s growing business community, along with the Lavazza coffee bar, will create even more of a buzz in the building and is a real boost for Uxbridge town centre.

"This is a thriving place to do business and we look forward to more local, national and international businesses making Uxbridge their home.”