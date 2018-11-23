Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the terrifying moment a man armed with a firearm aims a gun at another person - caught on camera.

The video, taken from CCTV footage in Islington, shows a car with two men inside, pulling up in the Peabody Estate, on Greenman Street. One man then gets out of the vehicle, and can be seen holding a gun in his right hand.

He then aims it at another man, who upon seeing the firearm looks to run away. He first falls to the ground before he runs for his life. But the gunman chases him.

Police say the man who got out of the vehicle fired several shots at one male along Greenman Street and again at Essex Road. Miraculously, the male was not harmed.

A few moments later the suspect then returns to the waiting vehicle, a dark coloured Jaguar, which was using cloned license plates belonging to a genuine vehicle, before speeding off down Popham Street.

Two men were in the vehicle, of which the one in the driver side does not get out during the incident. Police now want to speak to both in connection with the incident.

Metropolitan Police were originally called to Essex Road on Thursday, September 20 at around 9.30pm to reports of shots fired. Two members of the public, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were found suffering from minor injuries. They were not involved in the incident, the Met have said.

Officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating and have released the CCTV footage in the hope someone will come forward with more information.

The Met have said they are at this time "keeping an open mind as to the motive for the incident". At this stage, there have been no arrests.

Detective Constable Kerry Cooper, of the Trident and Area Crime Command, is leading the investigation and said: "We need anyone who may have information about the gunman or driver of this vehicle to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8010/20 Sept, or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.