A crime scene is in place after a man was stabbed on Thornbury Park in Isleworth.

Road closures are also in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area in a tweet from Hounslow's branch of the Metropolitan Police.

The stabbing reportedly occurred at 5.26pm on Thursday (September 20).

Metropolitan Police were called by LAS to London Road, near Thornbury Park in Isleworth, at around 5.26pm on Thursday, September 20 following reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended with London's Air Ambulance. A male was discovered suffering from a stab wound.

A crime scene is in place, and closures are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 5799/20 Sept.

We will be bringing you live updates as this incident unfolds.