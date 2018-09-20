A crime scene is in place after a man was stabbed on Thornbury Park in Isleworth.
Road closures are also in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area in a tweet from Hounslow's branch of the Metropolitan Police.
The stabbing reportedly occurred at 5.26pm on Thursday (September 20).
Metropolitan Police were called by LAS to London Road, near Thornbury Park in Isleworth, at around 5.26pm on Thursday, September 20 following reports of a stabbing.
"Officers attended with London's Air Ambulance. A male was discovered suffering from a stab wound.
A crime scene is in place, and closures are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 5799/20 Sept.
One man has been arrested
MORE: A male (no further details) has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assaulting a Police officer.
A crime scene remains.
Witnesses are being urged to contact 101 quoting 5799/20SEP.
Man in critical condition
Police have released a statement regarding the condition of the injured man.
A spokeswoman said: “He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.
“A male has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assaulting a police officer.”
