A man understood to be suffering from a serious head injury has gone missing in Isleworth , police fear.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was last seen at 6.45am on Tuesday (January 9) in the area of Worple Road and Magdala Road, Isleworth.

Described as a black man of skinny build, with a grey goatee beard, he was heading in the direction of Ivy Bridge Retail Park in Isleworth.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat with a grey stripe around it, a dark jacket with neon colours and purple trainers.

Police in Hounslow believe he sustained the injury after falling over.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hounslow Police on 101 or Missing People on 116000 and quote reference: 18MIS001236.

