More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire that has broken out in Isleworth garages on Friday afternoon (June 15).
According to London Fire Brigade (LFB) several timber and brick garages are ablaze in Mogden Lane.
Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors as the fire, that LFB was called to at 1.22pm, is producing a lot of smoke.
An LFB spokesman said: "Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a garage in Mogden Lane in Isleworth.
"A range of brick and timber garages are alight. Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors as the fire is producing a lot of smoke.
"The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 22 calls to the fire.
"We were called at 1322. Fire crews from Heston, Twickenham, Richmond and other nearby fire stations are at the scene."
This power picture show London Fire Brigade officers tackling a fire in Isleworth.
No injuries in Isleworth fire
A London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed there were no injuries in the fire.
An LAS spokesman said: “We were called at 1:26pm today to Mogden Lane, Isleworth to reports of a fire.
“We sent an incident response officer and dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene in under 4 minutes.
“There were no injuries and we didn’t take anyone to hospital.”
50 people evacuated from homes around garage fire now under control
London Fire Brigade confirmed that 50 people were evacuated from homes surrounding the range of brick and timber garages that set alight. The fire that ripped through and damaged several garages was under control just after 3pm.
Speaking to getwestlondon an LFB spokesman explained that residents were advised to shut their windows as a precaution because it’s a warm day and thick smoke was more likely to enter people’s homes.
An LFB spokesman said: “Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a garage in Mogden Lane in Isleworth.
A range of brick and timber garages were damaged by fire. Approximately 50 people from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. An LFB spokesman said:
“The Brigade’s 999 control officers took a total of 22 calls to the fire.
The Brigade was called at 1.22pm and the fire was under control at 3.08pm. Fire crews from Heston, Twickenham, Richmond and other nearby fire stations attended the scene.”
Isleworth resident and eye witness to the fire, Caz Cronin, wrote of Facebook: “Cat and I were looking out my window around then going wow that’s a lot of smoke!! Now I know why!”
Bus routes affected by fire
The following bus routes are on diversion while firefighters tackle a blaze in Mogden Lane.
Video shows thick back smoke coming from garage fire
Mogden Lane closed
A fire that broke out at a Mogden Lane garage in Isleworth has produced so much smoke that residents have been told to keep their windows shut. Firefighters remain at the scene tackling the blaze that according to London Fire Brigade has set a range of brick and timber garages are alight. Mogden Lane is closed to traffic while LFB deal with the incident.