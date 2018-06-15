More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire that has broken out in Isleworth garages on Friday afternoon (June 15).

According to London Fire Brigade (LFB) several timber and brick garages are ablaze in Mogden Lane.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors as the fire, that LFB was called to at 1.22pm, is producing a lot of smoke.

An LFB spokesman said: "Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a garage in Mogden Lane in Isleworth.

"A range of brick and timber garages are alight. Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors as the fire is producing a lot of smoke.

"The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 22 calls to the fire.

"We were called at 1322. Fire crews from Heston, Twickenham, Richmond and other nearby fire stations are at the scene."