A David Vs Goliath struggle in which humble Isleworth allotment holders are battling to stop a mighty Duke evicting them from their gardens came to a head this week.

In what could be a modern-day re-enactment of a struggle straight out of the medieval history books , a public inquiry has been hearing how Ralph Percy, 12th Duke of Northumberland, is trying to convince a government planning inspector to let him move 40 allotment holders off the Park Road allotments in Isleworth so he can build 120 flats on the land.

Pleading hardship, the Duke, who is listed as the 15th richest member of the aristocracy in England - worth an estimated £370 million - says he plans to use the money he gets to repair Syon House, his official London residence.

He called for the inquiry after Hounslow Council threw out his plans to turf off the allotment-holders and relocate them on new patches inside the grounds of his historic Syon Park, in 2016.

The inquiry held at Brentford Free Church concluded on Monday, October 22, and a decision won't come for some weeks.

Secretary of the allotments, Annie Aloysius, said it would be "justice" if a decision goes in their favour.

She said: "It is a bit like a David and Goliath struggle with the little people versus a mighty Duke.

"It's an example of entitled wealthy people being able to do what they like. If we all find it difficult paying our rents, why can't we all pave over our gardens and build an extension?

"It would be a vindication for us to get this decision and a triumph for the community."

Annie says since the plans were submitted, the Duke has been "running down" the allotments by only granting six-month leases to tenants and refusing to re-let plots when people leave, so the site looks increasingly underused. She says he then claims the allotments aren't needed. It's "desecration by design" she said.

The campaigners say the alternative site in the grounds of Syon House just isn't suitable as all sorts of restrictions would be placed on the allotmenteers such as a ban on sheds and polytunnels, and limited growing heights.

The Isleworth society has also challenged the move, saying allotments would ruin the pastoral views and character of the park which was laid out by the famous landscaper Capability Brown in the 18th Century, and the impressive Syon House which lays within it.

Chair of The Isleworth Society, Susan Casey, said of the Park Road allotments: "The site is land that is the last vestige to survive in what traditionally was a market garden area. For centuries it has been enjoyed as a tranquil, greenfield open growing space and wildlife habitat”.

Hounslow Councillor for Isleworth ward, Salman Shaheen, who has backed the campaign to save the allotments, said: “Having grown up in rural Suffolk, I understand the importance of being able to grow fresh fruit and veg and people knowing where their food has come from.

"But even in leafy Isleworth, there are so many flats these days without gardens. And it is vital that people living in the city, many of whom lack even small gardens let alone the vast tracts of land the Duke enjoys, are given the opportunity to grow their own produce and tend their own land.

"My concern, having spoken to Park Road allotment holders, is that our community is being stripped of this common treasure.

"Yes, Hounslow needs more houses. But people need more than just a place to live. They need quality of life."

The campaigners say the Park Road allotments are also a "valued, tranquil outlook" for the nearby Charlotte House Nursing Home which provides end of life care.

They say the allotments provide a "myriad of benefits "to the community, providing fresh fruit and vegetables, a habitat for wildlife and biodiversity as well as providing recreational opportunities which help people's mental health.

The Duke of Northumberland's Estate did not wish to comment at this time.

The Duke's ancestor made the land available for allotments in 1917 during the First World War when a poor harvest and a food shortage led to fears of starvation for returning soldiers.

David v Goliath - The story so far:

The Duke's controversial proposals caused anger among the gardeners when they were first outlined in 2015.

More than 500 people signed a petition opposing plans on the Isleworth site, which opponents say are a valuable community resource.

The Duke, who is worth and estimated £370m, offered the allotment holders an alternative site in the grounds of Syon Park, but the Isleworth Society, a charity that promotes the area, successfully applied to the council to list the site as an “asset of community value”, describing it as a “wildlife haven”.

This means if the site ever came up for sale, community groups would have to have a chance to bid for it.

Then Hounslow Council threw out the Duke's planning application, but he successfully appealed against the decision to the Secretary of State and the ensuing public inquiry was set up.

Northumberland Estates has sought to convince residents to accept the de­velopment by saying that it will help pay for repairs to Syon House.

The duke has previously faced opposition to develop­ment plans at Alnwick, his country residence in North­umberland.

Historic England, the conservation body responsible for managing the national register of listed buildings, has also waded into the row.

It said: "The development of allotments within this part of the registered park and garden would very obviously change the character of the landscape and thereby harm the contribution it makes both as part of the park and also as part of the setting to the gate."